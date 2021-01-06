Pittsburgh And PWSA Hammering Out Stormwater Management Plan

By 1 hour ago
  • Many of Pittsburgh's older sewer lines carry both wastewater and stormwater.
    Many of Pittsburgh's older sewer lines carry both wastewater and stormwater.
    Jake Savitz / 90.5 WESA

Nearly 20 years after Pittsburgh was told it needed to do something about combined sewer overflows, the city and Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority are still working on it. However, officials are getting closer. 

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh City Council provided preliminary approval to the mayor’s office to work with PWSA to outline who will be responsible for various pieces of enforcing a shared stormwater plan. 

Back when Pittsburgh’s infrastructure was new, having a combined sewer and stormwater system was considered ingenious: stormwater diluted the sewage and allowed it to be released into waterways. Times changed. In 2004, along with a lot of other old cities and towns across the country, Pittsburgh was told to cut it out. 

Somewhere between nine and 15 billion gallons of a sewage-stormwater melange overflow into water sources in Allegheny County each year. It’s not that the city and PWSA haven’t been doing anything, it’s just that it’s pretty complicated and expensive to overhaul the system. (In 2008, the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority was given the same marching orders by the U.S. Environmental protection Agency, and that consent decree was just finalized last year.) 

In 2013, PWSA created a Wet Weather Feasibility study, and promised to cooperate with ALCOSAN. Three years later, the city and PWSA created a Citywide Green First Plan that emphasized using things like rain gardens to prevent stormwater from flowing into the sewer system in the first plan. 

While those plans have had an impact, it hasn’t solved the combined sewer overflow problem, and so in the meantime, Pittsburgh and PWSA require a permit to violate the federal Clean Water Act.

As part of that permit process, the mayor’s office and PWSA have to hammer out who is responsible for what. Pittsburgh City Council gave a preliminary green light to that effort on Wednesday. 

The work has been ongoing, said Jen Presutti, PWSA’s chief operating officer, the entities are just further defining their roles

“It's really just an outline of the permit and the city’s responsible for X, Y, Z, PWSA is responsible for X, Y, Z under these best management practices,” she said.  

For instance, who will follow up with developers to ensure stormwater doesn’t flow into the sewer system?


It’s all part of a broader stormwater master plan that the two entities announced in October. The work will be used to update the city’s existing stormwater code, and eventually bring Pittsburgh into compliance with federal environmental standards.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority
PWSA
Stormwater
stormwater management
Clean Water Act
Pittsburgh
combined sewer overflows

Related Content

Thousands More Pennsylvanians Continue To Seek Safety Net Programs

By 1 hour ago
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

Enrollment in public assistance programs in Pennsylvania continues to climb due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, though state human service officials say federal unemployment aid and other programs have kept even more people from falling into poverty.

Pittsburgh Public Schools Might Bring Some Students Back This Month

By , , & 6 hours ago
Francisco Seco / AP

On today's program: Pittsburgh Public Schools administrators are assessing when to bring some students back to schools; A local environmental advocacy group weighs in on the Environmental Protection Agency’s updated rules for lead and copper and Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority’s work on reducing lead in drinking water; and Erie voters with differing political views discuss the results of the general election.

8 PA House GOP Members To Oppose Biden's Electoral Votes

By Marc Levy | Associated Press 22 hours ago
Andrew Harnik / AP

Eight Republican members of Congress from Pennsylvania, falling in line with President Donald Trump, said that they will oppose the state's electoral votes being cast Wednesday for President-elect Joe Biden.