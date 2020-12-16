Pittsburgh Expected To Get 8 Inches Of Snow

The National Weather Service says the storm could bring 6-9 inches to Allegheny County. A projection on the organization’s website specifies 8 inches of snowfall for Pittsburgh, while areas east of Pittsburgh could get closer to one foot of snow. 

The National Weather Service shows snowfall starting in Pittsburgh between noon and 2 p.m. Wednesday. 

The winter storm warning will remain in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday. 

Pittsburgh's Public Works Department said workers will treat roads with magnesium chloride salt Wednesday morning and continue plowing throughout the storm.  

Officials are warning drivers to be “especially careful during the Wednesday afternoon rush hour, and to only travel if necessary.”  

