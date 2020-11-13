Related Program: 
Pittsburgh Explainer Introduces A New Podcast From 90.5 WESA

  • Centre Avenue looking east from the north west Corner. Signs for Jay's Drugs, Fireman's Shoes, Filner's Bakery, Green's Shoes, Live Fish Company, Sambol's, and Lottie Shefler's Beauty Salon are visible. Taken in 1942.
    Centre Avenue looking east from the north west Corner. Signs for Jay's Drugs, Fireman's Shoes, Filner's Bakery, Green's Shoes, Live Fish Company, Sambol's, and Lottie Shefler's Beauty Salon are visible. Taken in 1942.
    Archives & Special Collections / University of Pittsburgh Library System

This week on Explainer we have something a little different -- the introduction to a new podcast called Land & Power.

In 2015, residents of the Penn Plaza apartment buildings in Pittsburgh learned that they’d have to leave their homes to make way for a new development. The news arrived like a pronouncement: this neighborhood, East Liberty, isn’t for you anymore.

Some people were afraid.

Some people were angry.

And some people were ready to fight.

They weren’t just fighting for their homes. They were fighting for the future of East Liberty, and Pittsburgh.

From 90.5 WESA, Land & Power looks at the history of this development with host Margaret J. Krauss.

Pittsburgh Explainer host Liz Reid edited the podcast, which launches Monday, Nov. 16.

On today's program: The Trump campaign filed suit in federal court to stop certification of Pennsylvania’s election results; the Pittsburgh Steelers currently have their best start to a season since 1978; and the Film Pittsburgh Fall Festival presents dozens of full-length and short films completely virtually.