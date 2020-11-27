Pittsburgh Explainer Is On Thanksgiving Break

Pittsburgh Explainer is taking a break this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. Instead, we’re bringing you the first episode of 90.5 WESA’s new series, Land & Power.

Reported by Margaret J. Krauss, Land & Power is a deep dive into the story of the Penn Plaza Apartments in East Liberty, where about 200 mostly older, mostly low income people had lived up until a few years ago. When the owner of the buildings started asking residents to leave to make way for new development, it caused a firestorm in the city, and changed the way Pittsburghers think and talk about development and affordable housing.

