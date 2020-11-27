Related Program: 
Pittsburgh Explainer Is On Thanksgiving Break

  Notes to residents left at the Penn Plaza Apartments in East Liberty on Jan. 21, 2017.
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA
    Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

Pittsburgh Explainer is taking a break this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. Instead, we’re bringing you the first episode of 90.5 WESA’s new series, Land & Power.


Reported by Margaret J. Krauss, Land & Power is a deep dive into the story of the Penn Plaza Apartments in East Liberty, where about 200 mostly older, mostly low income people had lived up until a few years ago. When the owner of the buildings started asking residents to leave to make way for new development, it caused a firestorm in the city, and changed the way Pittsburghers think and talk about development and affordable housing.

All five episodes of Land & Power are available now wherever you get your podcasts.

News Of Penn Plaza’s Redevelopment Shook Pittsburgh. What Did The City Know Before It Happened?

By Nov 23, 2020
Joaquin Gonzalez / 90.5 WESA

Five years ago, a place called the Penn Plaza Apartments burst into the city of Pittsburgh’s collective awareness, when a letter from the building’s landlord became public.

Ep. 2: 'Sticks And Stones'

By Nov 16, 2020
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

A lot has been said in Pittsburgh about the would-be developers of the Penn Plaza Apartments, Lawrence Gumberg and his two sons, Brian and Zach. Land & Power presents the first and only comprehensive interview with the family. 


Ep. 3: 'Put More Money On The Table!'

By Nov 16, 2020
Sarah Kovash / 90.5 WESA

The mayor of Pittsburgh and his right hand man sit down to negotiate with Larry Gumberg and the Penn Plaza tenant council, led by Bob Jamison and Gail Williams. But what can city officials really do in scenarios like Penn Plaza? What power do cities actually have? A lot.


Ep. 4: 'Reclaim, Remain, Rebuild Our Cities'

By Nov 16, 2020
Joaquin Gonzalez / 90.5 WESA

Late in the fight for Penn Plaza, a new group of people arrives on the scene. They look at the battle for the apartment complex and see it as a symptom of a much bigger problem: lots of people can’t afford America’s “most livable city.”


Ep. 5: 'You Have To Contribute Something.'

By Nov 16, 2020
Sarah Kovash / 90.5 WESA

Some people worry there’s another looming housing crisis in Pittsburgh. It won’t hinge on tearing down buildings, because the buildings are already gone.