Pittsburgh Sees Snowiest Christmas In 85 Years

It's a cold, white Christmas in Pittsburgh.

The National Weather Service reports that 3.9 inches of snow fell in Pittsburgh since midnight, setting a Christmas Day record. In total, the winter storm brought 5.4 inches of snow. The previous Christmas Day record of 3.5 inches was set in 1909, and then matched in 1935.

Edinboro got the most snow in Pennsylvania, with 9.3 inches.

NWS has issued a wind chill advisory for Friday until Saturday morning at 9 am. Wind chills ranging from -10 to -25 degrees Fahrenheit are projected for parts of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and northeast Ohio.

"Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken," said the service.

On Thursday, the director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, Randy Padfield, told people not to travel unless it was “critical” that they do so.