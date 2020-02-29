Pittsburgh Universities, Schools Increasing Precautions Over Coronavirus

Amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus in multiple countries, Pittsburgh-area universities and high schools are ramping up preventative measures. There have been no suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

The University of Pittsburgh is asking university members who have recently been to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea to practice "social distancing" for two weeks, meaning not being in group settings or taking public transportation. Pitt also cancelled all study abroad and spring break programs in China.

Due to the Centers for Disease Control raising Italy's travel health level, Duquesne University canceled a spring break trip to Rome. The university is also bringing nearly 60 students on its Rome campus back to the United States.

Rumors of a coronavirus case at Carnegie Mellon University are baseless, according to a CMU spokesperson. The rumors spread after a facilities manager of a campus building sent an email encouraging faculty to think about processes that would take place if campus was impacted.

"The rumors are incorrect," said CMU spokesperson Jason Maderer. "There are no confirmed or suspected cases at CMU or in Pittsburgh."

CMU has requested that travelers who have been to China in the past 14 days to "self-isolate."

Steel Valley High School in Munhall has advised two staff members to stay home after they traveled to places where coronavirus has been spread.

Pittsburgh Public Schools, meanwhile, are "working closely with the Allegheny County Health Department to stay well informed and are currently developing an action plan in the event a case is confirmed in Allegheny County."