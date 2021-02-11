Plane Slides Off Taxiway At Pittsburgh Airport; No Injuries

By 31 seconds ago
  • Inside Pittsburgh International Airport.
    Inside Pittsburgh International Airport.
    Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

A plane with 77 people on board slid off a taxiway before takeoff at Pittsburgh International Airport, but no injuries were reported.

Delta Air Lines Flight 2231 was about to depart when it slid partway into a ditch around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Boeing 717 was headed to Atlanta.

The plane was safely evacuated, and all those on board were driven by bus back to the terminal. Delta said many passengers chose to continue their travel late Wednesday night on an alternate aircraft it provided, while others left Thursday morning on a regularly scheduled flight.

The National Weather Service reported light snow at the time, along with fog and three-quarters of a mile of visibility.

Delta said it is conducting a full review in coordination with the Allegheny County Airport Authority and “other aviation stakeholders.”

Tags: 
Local Stories
Pittsburgh International Airport

Related Content

Fauci: Virus Shot Categories To Open Up By April

By 7 hours ago
Patrick Semansky / AP

Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts by April it will be “open season” for vaccinations in the U.S., as supply boosts allow most people to get shots to protect against COVID-19.

Environmental Group Starts Air Quality Educational Program For Teens

By Feb 10, 2021
Sydney Roach / 90.5 WESA

Pittsburgh’s GASP, or Group Against Smog and Pollution, is starting a new program to pair high school students in Allegheny County with peers in Birmingham, Ala. to complete projects related to air quality. The program, Fresh Voices for Clean Air, begins in March and ends in December.

State Department Of Aging Offers Older Pennsylvanians New Resources To Arrange COVID-19 Vaccinations

By 1 hour ago
Rogelio V. Solis / AP

After weeks of criticism from older Pennsylvanians struggling to get COVID-19 vaccine appointments, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday two state agencies are stepping up to help people over the age of 65 book COVID-19 vaccine appointments over the phone.