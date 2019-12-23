Police Say Wilkinsburg Officer Shot, Killed Man Who Fired During Foot Chase

  Police say the incident happened near the intersection of Wood Street and Penn Avenue.
    Police say the incident happened near the intersection of Wood Street and Penn Avenue.
A police officer shot and killed a man who police said opened fire during a foot pursuit near Pittsburgh, police said.

Wilkinsburg officers were dispatched to an intersection just after 1 a.m. Sunday after a report of a man threatening another person with a gun, Allegheny County police said.

The man fled, but after a brief pursuit he turned and fired a handgun at one of the officers, police said. The officer returned fire, striking the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name wasn't immediately released.

Allegheny County police are investigating. The county district attorney's office has been given a preliminary briefing and will review the investigation once it is completed, police said. The Wilkinsburg officer has been placed on administrative duty as is standard policy.

