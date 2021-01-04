Police Search For Truck After Explosive Device Goes Off In Lawrenceville

Pittsburgh police are investigating after two explosions occurred 90 minutes apart in Lawrenceville and the Hill District Sunday night.
The first explosion happened around 9 p.m. in the 3600 block of Penn Avenue in Lawrenceville. Police said an incendiary device was thrown from a moving vehicle. It landed under a park car, which was damaged.
ALERT:
Please avoid Penn Avenue between 35th St. and 40th St. as the Fire Investigation Unit and the Bomb Squad investigate an incendiary device thrown from a moving vehicle.
A parked car was damaged. There were no injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/v9tfH6kpMi
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) January 4, 2021
Around 10:30 p.m., another explosion reportedly took place in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street in the Hill District.
No injuries were reported.
Police are looking for a white pickup truck in connection with the Lawrenceville explosion.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 412-323-7800.