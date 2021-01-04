Police Search For Truck After Explosive Device Goes Off In Lawrenceville

  • Pittsburgh Police

Pittsburgh police are investigating after two explosions occurred 90 minutes apart in Lawrenceville and the Hill District Sunday night.

The first explosion happened around 9 p.m. in the 3600 block of Penn Avenue in Lawrenceville. Police said an incendiary device was thrown from a moving vehicle. It landed under a park car, which was damaged.

Around 10:30 p.m., another explosion reportedly took place in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street in the Hill District.

No injuries were reported.

Police are looking for a white pickup truck in connection with the Lawrenceville explosion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 412-323-7800.

