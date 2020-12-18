Pope Names Monsignor New Bishop Of Greensburg

By 33 minutes ago
  • Frank Franklin II / AP

Pope Francis on Friday appointed the Rev. Monsignor Larry Kulick as the sixth bishop of the Greensburg Diocese, which is home to more than 128,000 Roman Catholics.

The 54-year-old has served as administrator since his predecessor, Bishop Edward Malesic, became the bishop of Cleveland in September, the diocese said.

"Western Pennsylvania has always been my home. I feel honored to be able to serve as bishop in the diocese where I was born, raised, educated, ordained and have served my entire life,” Kulick said in a statement.

His ordination and installation is scheduled for Feb. 11.

The diocese has 78 parishes in Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana, and Westmoreland counties.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Greensburg
Catholic Church

Related Content

Talk Marks Premiere Of Film Of August Wilson's 'Ma Rainey'

By 4 hours ago

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” was August Wilson’s first play to hit Broadway. Now it’s his second to become a feature film. The Pittsburgh-born playwright’s namesake August Wilson Center for African American Culture marks the occasion with a virtual panel discussion featuring some of the new film’s distinguished creative team.

Pittsburgh And Pennsylvania Coronavirus Updates

By Nov 10, 2020

90.5 WESA is following the latest updates and COVID-19 case numbers in Allegheny County and across Pennsylvania. 

We'll be updating this post as we get information. Check back often for updates. 

Here's What PA Hospital Leaders Say About Masks, Business Closures And New Public Health Measures

By Brett Sholtis | WITF 15 hours ago
Tim Lambert / WITF

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s public health order intended to slow the spread of coronavirus went into effect Saturday, at a time when some hospitals say their intensive care units are full.

Dec. 12-18 Explained: What We Know About The COVID-19 Vaccine In PA

By & 3 hours ago
UPMC

This week explained: 

Cheers erupted as UPMC nurse practitioner Charmaine Pykosh became the first person in Allegheny County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

 

  