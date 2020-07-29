Post-Gazette Union Members To Vote On Whether To Strike

By 1 hour ago
  • Sarah Kovash / 90.5 WESA

On Wednesday, union members at the Pittsburgh Post Gazette said they would decide whether to approve a strike. More than 120 members of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh will cast secret ballots by mail in the coming days to decide whether the newsroom employees should strike.

The decision to do so came after more than three years of stalled contract negotiations between the company and the several unions at the newspaper.  On Tuesday, the Post-Gazette published a statement saying it would implement a new contract because negotiations were at an impasse.

"As a result, the newspaper has implemented certain portions of its final contract offer to the Guild," the statement reads. "Included in the new contract offer are wage increases totaling 8% over three years. Eligible bargaining unit employees will now participate in the company's insurance plans and will share in the cost of those plans as is normal with nearly every other company and organization."

A union representative for the Guild refuted that claim, saying they were willing to negotiate.

A lawyer for the Guild said Wednesday that what the company is implementing will devastate employee benefits.

"Employees will have no seniority, no guarantee of health insurance, [the company] can change it at any time," said Joe Pass, Sr.  "The work day can be any time they want."

Employees have also lost the ability to bring grievances through arbitration.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Prominent Local Activists Face Protest-Related Charges

By Jul 27, 2020
Ariel Worthy / 90.5 WESA

In the last week, Pittsburgh police have charged several leaders of local ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests. Those charged include Christian Carter, Nique Craft and Dena Stanley.

How The Pittsburgh Left Became Embedded In City Driving

By Jul 28, 2020


Pittsburgh developed from a hodgepodge of former boroughs and municipalities, and its hills and river valleys prevented planners from creating a traditional street grid. These factors make the city difficult to navigate in a vehicle. On top of that, local drivers have some idiosyncratic behaviors. 

WESA Daily Briefing: July 29, 2020

By 14 hours ago
Erin Keane Scott / 90.5 WESA

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. 

Find all of the WESA Daily Briefing posts here

Editor's note: This post will be frequently updated with the latest news.

 

6:16 p.m. – PG union members to vote whether to approve a strike