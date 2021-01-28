Prison Guards, Inmates Lack Vaccine Access As COVID-19 Rages At SCI Forest

By Brett Sholtis | WITF 40 minutes ago
  • The correctional complex on State Road in Philadelphia.
    The correctional complex on State Road in Philadelphia.
    Emma Lee / WHYY

Advocates for corrections officers and inmates are raising alarms about the lack of COVID-19 vaccines targeted to state prisons and county jails.

Their complaints center on a state policy change that put about 3.5 million people ahead of prison employees in line for a vaccine.

The recent change comes as COVID-19 rages at State Correctional Facility Forest and amid outbreaks at 23 other state facilities and at least one county jail, according to this Pennsylvania Prison Society map that combines state Department of Corrections data and news reports.

Prisons face many of the same risks for spreading the coronavirus as do nursing homes, but unlike health care workers and residents, prison guards and inmates have not gotten access to the vaccine.

About 11,000 state correctional facility employees were waiting to get their shots as part of phase 1B of the state’s vaccine rollout, said Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association spokesperson John Eckenrode. They were told to expect that to happen in April.

However, when the Wolf Administration expanded who is eligible for the vaccine in phase 1A to include people over 65 as well as younger people with certain risk factors, that put millions of people in front of them in line, Eckenrode said.

Corrections officers arrive for their shift at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill on Jan. 13, 2017, in Camp Hill, Pa.
Credit Marc Levy / AP

“It makes absolutely no sense why we would be pushed to the back,” he said.

Because prison employees often are the ones bringing the virus into a facility, vaccinating guards would protect both staff and inmates, Eckenrode said.

At the Pennsylvania Prison Society, which advocates for inmates, Executive Director Claire Shubik-Richards said vaccinating guards helps people incarcerated in prison as well.

“There’s a reason why people in nursing homes, staff at nursing homes, are some of the first people to have access to the vaccine, and it should be the same or similar for people who work in prisons,” Shubik-Richards said.

Across Pennsylvania, more than 1,430 inmates and 565 employees are sick with the virus, state data show. Calling it “a desperate situation,” Shubik-Richards said six people in custody and three corrections staff died within the past week.

Online, obituaries for prison guards who recently died from COVID-19 are easy to find:

Corrections officer Gary Dean was diagnosed in December, according to an Allentown Morning Call report. After having a kidney removed and being placed on a ventilator, the 30-year-old died Jan. 21.

Lenward “Wood” McMillan worked at York County Prison for nearly 20 years before he died at age 51 after being exposed to another corrections officer who tested positive, the York Dispatch reports.

In Clearfield County, Kyle Dixon was 27 years old when he died “after a lengthy, hard-fought battle with COVID-19,” according to his obituary.

At least 97 inmates have died at state facilities in Pennsylvania, corrections data show. Their stories are harder to track: In one documented case, the family of 60-year-old Edward Ball was not notified for a month until after their loved one died from the virus while in prison, according to Spotlight PA.

 

Families of those incarcerated in Pennsylvania’s state prison system say the Corrections Department is keeping them in the dark about their loved ones’ coronavirus diagnoses and, in some cases, deaths.
Credit Tim Tai / Philadelphia Inquirer

The state health department noted that some prison guards will be able to get the vaccine now because they have qualifying medical conditions putting them at higher risk. However, the same cannot be said for people incarcerated in prison.

Because Pennsylvania has a high rate of life sentences, its prisons have a higher-than-average number of people who are 65 or older, Shubik-Richards said. Additionally, many people in prisons have health problems and other risk factors that would qualify them for the COVID-19 vaccine under phase 1A.

Department of Corrections spokesperson Maria Bivens confirmed that state prison inmates do not have access to the COVID-19 vaccine regardless of their age or health condition.

The Wolf Administration said no plans are in place to prioritize corrections officers.

“As you know, the amount of vaccine available right now is extremely limited,” said spokesperson Lyndsay Kensinger. “The state’s vaccination plan is aligned with CDC guidelines and designed to get the limited amount of vaccine first to health care workers who keep us all safe and vulnerable, high-risk people to save lives.”


Read more from our partners, WITF.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Coronavirus
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections
Jail
Prison
COVID-19 Vaccine

Related Content

Unsure When You’ll Get A Vaccine In Allegheny County? Here’s What We Know

By , & 3 hours ago
Patrick Doyle / 90.5 WESA

The first COVID-19 vaccinations began in Allegheny County on Monday, Dec. 14, when five UPMC employees received the first available Pfizer-BioNTech shots.

Since then, the rollout of vaccinations has been an evolving process, but here’s what we know.

CMU Leads 'Satellite Swarm' Project To Test Satellite Capabilities

By , , , & 9 hours ago
Dominic Hart / NASA/Ames Research Center

On today's program: A professor at Carnegie Mellon University explains a NASA mission he’s investigating that sent three small satellites into space; After more than 130 years in business, the owner of Carlisle’s Bridal shop is closing; and the author of “Smalltime” digs into the history of Johnstown alongside his family roots.

Carnegie Mellon assistant professor is investigating small satellite technology for NASA

(0:00 — 7:00) 

Wolf, Now A Lame Duck, Wants Billions For Workforce Aid

By Marc Levy | Associated Press 7 hours ago
Dan Zampogna / Office of Gov. Tom Wolf

Facing a deep, pandemic-inflicted budget deficit, Gov. Tom Wolf will ask lawmakers for a multibillion-dollar investment into workforce development and employment assistance to help Pennsylvania recover, his office said Thursday.

Wolf's office said it would aid workers whose jobs were upended by the pandemic and help fix the pandemic's disruptions that heavily affected certain industries, lower-wage workers, minorities and the disabled.

Wolf, a Democrat, also wants lawmakers to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage in steps to $15 an hour.