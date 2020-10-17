Pro-Trump Group Caravans Through Pittsburgh, Exchanges Profanities With People On Street

Supporters of President Donald Trump caravanned through the city of Pittsburgh midday on Saturday.

The group of a few dozen cars sporting Trump flags and signs was first spotted on the South Side, where they honked their horns and exchanged profanities with people on the sidewalk. One woman in the caravan shouted a racial slur.

A caravan of Trump supporters just passed by 19th & Carson Streets. Profanities were exchanged between the caravan & people standing on the sidewalk. One woman was holding a bazooka looking thing? - Can’t tell if it’s real/fake from my POV. Another woman shouted a racial slur. pic.twitter.com/sDepFcXzKc — Kiley Koscinski (@kileykoscinski) October 17, 2020

The group was then seen in Uptown and in the Strip District.

Just before noon, Allegheny County Democratic Committeeman DeWitt Walton announced to a crowd outside a satellite voting location in the Hill District that the caravan was headed toward the neighborhood and called for people to stay calm and avoid confrontation.

Walton is calling for people to stay calm and avoid confrontation. I asked him when the caravan is supposed to arrive, and he said they were "on their way." @905wesa — Liz Reid (@WESALiz) October 17, 2020

Walton's warning appeared to based on misinformation, as the caravan did not arrive.

A supposed map of the group's route showed the next destination as the North Side, before heading over the West End Bridge and down to Scott Township.

In August, a man was killed during confrontations between a pro-Trump caravan and counterprotesters in Portland, Oregon.