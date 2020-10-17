Pro-Trump Group Caravans Through Pittsburgh, Exchanges Profanities With People On Street

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Kiley Koscinski / 90.5 WESA

Supporters of President Donald Trump caravanned through the city of Pittsburgh midday on Saturday. 

The group of a few dozen cars sporting Trump flags and signs was first spotted on the South Side, where they honked their horns and exchanged profanities with people on the sidewalk. One woman in the caravan shouted a racial slur.

The group was then seen in Uptown and in the Strip District

Just before noon, Allegheny County Democratic Committeeman DeWitt Walton announced to a crowd outside a satellite voting location in the Hill District that the caravan was headed toward the neighborhood and called for people to stay calm and avoid confrontation.

Walton's warning appeared to based on misinformation, as the caravan did not arrive.

supposed map of the group's route showed the next destination as the North Side, before heading over the West End Bridge and down to Scott Township.

In August, a man was killed during confrontations between a pro-Trump caravan and counterprotesters in Portland, Oregon.

