Prosecutors Release Guidance With Polling Place Rules, Warn Intimidation Schemes Will Be Prosecuted

By Sam Dunklau | WITF 3 hours ago
  • Philadelphia City Council President Darrell L. Clarke fills out his ballot at the opening of a satellite election office at Temple University's Liacouras Center, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Philadelphia.
    Philadelphia City Council President Darrell L. Clarke fills out his ballot at the opening of a satellite election office at Temple University's Liacouras Center, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Philadelphia.
    Matt Slocum / AP

Prosecutors across the state are collaborating with election workers to ensure in-person voting on November 3rd goes smoothly.

President Donald Trump has routinely been sowing doubt about election safety on the campaign trail, specifically false narratives about Pennsylvania and other battleground states.

But Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and Attorney General Josh Shapiro have repeatedly said there are multiple layers of security to ensure voter safety as well as a fair and free election.

The state’s election website outlines the protections. Among them are new voting machines that have a verifiable paper record and are now standard across Pennsylvania. County election offices also conduct post-election audits and the state encrypts its voter data.

Voters can also now access a legal guidance sheet that details state election rules and what behavior voters should keep an eye out for

County district attorneys like Stefanie Salavantis of Luzerne County helped put it together.

“This is more of a precautionary measure to make sure that there are no issues. I know that this has been a focal point for this election,” Salavantis said.

The legal guidance sheet clarifies the roles of poll workers, watchers and even police, reminding them what they can and cannot do on November 3rd.

For example, police officers can be present “for the purpose of preserving the peace,” but have to be at least 100 feet away. Poll watchers have to follow specific rules, if they wish to challenge any of the votes cast, and according to state law, “may not engage voters or otherwise interfere with the process of voting.”

The information also makes clear things like voter intimidation and ballot tampering are serious crimes that will be prosecuted. Those who attempt it can be charged with an array of crimes, some of which carry serious penalties.

“People are paying close attention to this election,” DA Salavantis said “We just want to make sure that everybody knows they are free to go and vote and that law enforcement is paying close attention to what’s going on and not to be scared to go and vote in person.”

Attorney General Shapiro said in a statement Thursday state government is working to prevent election disinformation from dissuading voters from participating.

“By working together, public officials have made voter fraud in Pennsylvania extremely rare, and we will continue that collaboration to prevent the intimidation of voters anywhere in our Commonwealth,” Shapiro said.

According to early voting estimates, more than 1.1 million Pennsylvanians have already cast their ballots.

WITF’s Emily Previti contributed reporting to this story.

Read more from our partners, WITF.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Election 2020

Related Content

Attack, Then Pandemic: Pittsburgh Jewish Congregations Cope

By David Crary | AP 20 hours ago
Gene J. Puskar / AP

Two years ago, the three congregations sharing space at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue relocated after an anti-Semitic gunman killed 11 worshippers. Last March, the congregations dispersed from their new locations due to the coronavirus pandemic and switched to virtual services.

GOP Asks Supreme Court Again To Block PA Ballot Extension

By Marc Levy | AP 21 hours ago
Matt Slocum / AP

The Pennsylvania Republican Party is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to speedily take up its case to block counties in the presidential battleground state from counting mailed-in ballots received up to three days after the Nov. 3 election.

Sanders in Pittsburgh: Biden 'Opens The Door For Us To Move Forward'

By Oct 24, 2020
Megan Harris / 90.5 WESA

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential bid got a boost in western Pennsylvania from a one-time rival, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, this weekend. Sanders, a democratic socialist and political independent, espouses more ambitious policies on issues like the environment and healthcare, but said he and Biden have the same immediate goal: defeating the man Sanders called  “the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country,” as well as a “pathological liar.” 