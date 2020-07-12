Puzzle: Remove It, Replace It

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some words that contain the consecutive letters I-T. For each word, change the I-T to two new letters to make a new word.
Example: TITULAR --> TUBULAR
1. IGNITE
2. COMMIT
3. CITRUS
4. EXCITE
5. CITRIC
6. INVITE
7. FINITE
8. MARITAL
9. EXPLOIT
10. SMITTEN
11. BACKBITE
Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Harry Hillson of Avon-by-the-Sea, N.J. Think of an 8-letter word for something we all crave now. It consists of three consecutive men's nicknames. What are they?
Challenge answer: Normalcy (Norm + Al + Cy)
Winner: Rachel Cristy of Sacramento, Calif.
This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Neville Fogarty, of Newport News, Va. Think of a two-word direction or command. Take the first letter of the first word plus the entire second word, in order, and you'll get a common name for one receiving that direction or command. What is it?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, July 16, at 3 p.m. ET.