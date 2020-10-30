A Rare Full Moon And A NASA Discovery Provide Lunar Delights

By 1 hour ago
  • An evening view of the moon over Frick Park on November 13, 2016
    An evening view of the moon over Frick Park on November 13, 2016
    COURTESY: DR. SANDHYA RAO

Halloween will offer a special treat for stargazers this year. For the first time since 1944, a full moon will be visible on October 31 in Pittsburgh and across all U.S. time zones, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. It will also be a Blue Moon, which happens when there are two full moons in one month. The first was on October 1.

Dr. Sandhya Rao with the University of Pittsburgh’s Department of Physics and Astronomy said it doesn’t happen very often. “The time between two full moons is about 29 and a half days. So, you can imagine that within a calendar month, it is rare to get two full moons in 30 or 31 days,” Rao said.

The full moon will rise at sunset on Halloween, at approximately 6:20 in the evening. “If you have a clear view of the horizon you can watch the full moon rise," Rao said. "If it’s clear, a rising full moon is a spectacular site."

While cloudy weather is common in Pittsburgh, this year meteorologists say Mother Nature will cooperate. “There will be no obstructions to viewing with mainly clear skies on Halloween night,” said Lee Hendricks with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.

The moon has also taken center stage at NASA this week with the space agency announcing that water has been found on the sunlit lunar surface. Rao said it’s a significant breakthrough because experts previously thought only the dark, icy side of the moon contained water.

“People always thought if water existed on the moon, you wouldn’t see it on the sunlit side because sunlight breaks apart any water molecules and it would evaporate because the moon does not have an atmosphere,” Rao noted.

The discovery comes from observations of the lunar surface by an infrared telescope on SOFIA, a modified Boeing 747 jetliner that flies high in the earth’s atmosphere. SOFIA was able to pick up the specific wavelength unique to water molecules, and discovered a surprising concentration in the moon’s sunny Clavius Crater.

Rao said the research will benefit future missions to the moon. According to experts, making use of water that’s already present, rather than transporting it from Earth, could make space travel cheaper and easier.

Rao also said the NASA announcement coming the same week as a rare full moon is exciting both scientifically and culturally. “I think the juxtaposition of these two events is a bright spot in our world today,” Rao said.  

Tags: 
NASA
International Space Station
Harvest Moon
Allegheny Observatory
Local Stories

Related Content

Candidate Profiles, Voter Priorities And What Election Day Will Be Like This Year

By Oct 28, 2020
Lucy Perkins / 90.5 WESA

Election Day is November 3rd, but casting a ballot will look different this year. WESA reporters have compiled a list of candidate profiles, issues and legal updates.

We've also answered your questions on Pennsylvania mail-in ballots and voting in person.

From Backyard Rallies To Homemade Lawn Signs, Grassroots Tactics Mark Final Days Of Campaign

By 8 hours ago
An-Li Herring / 90.5 WESA

While it’s almost cliché to call western Pennsylvania an election battleground, local political organizers do not take the status for granted. And as this year’s campaign comes to a close in the age of COVID-19, members of both parties are mobilizing voters in their own way.

Oct. 24-30 Explained: Election Anticipation, Local COVID-19 Case Surge & Most Students Stay Virtual

By & 11 hours ago
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

This week on the Explainer:

COVID-19 cases are rising in Pennsylvania, with more than 40,000 people testing positive this month. Health and science reporter Sarah Boden breaks down the numbers, noting health officials say there isn’t a particular source of new infections.