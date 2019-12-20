Record-Breaking Travel Volume Expected This Holiday Season

By Rachel McDevitt | WITF 1 hour ago
  • Rush-hour traffic heads west, right, and east, left, along the Schuylkill Expressway Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Philadelphia.
    Rush-hour traffic heads west, right, and east, left, along the Schuylkill Expressway Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Philadelphia.
    Jacqueline Larma / AP

The number of people traveling for the upcoming holiday period could break some records this year.

Nationwide, AAA projects more than 115 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more between Saturday, Dec. 21 and New Year’s Day.

Jana Tidwell, public affairs manager with AAA Mid-Atlantic, said some of the high volume is due to the length of the holiday period.

This is the eighth straight year of travel-volume record-breaking and the highest volume of people traveling since AAA started keeping records in 2000.

Tidwell credits the rebounding economy.

“With consumer confidence increasing, with increased disposable income, travelers are willing to spend that disposable income over the holidays to get to see family and friends,” she said.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is expecting more than 6.6 million vehicles through New Year’s Day.

Officials say the busiest days for the toll road will be Friday, Dec. 20; Monday, Dec. 23, and Friday Dec. 27.

For those flying, Tidwell reminds those without a REAL ID that this is the last major travel period when the identification isn’t needed to board a plane. Airline passengers will need to present a REAL ID or another form of accepted identification to board a plane starting in October 2020.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Traffic
Holiday Travel

Related Content

Some Democrats Want To Ban Fracking, But Business Group Study Says That Would ‘Devastate’ Economy

By 6 hours ago
Scott Detrow / STATEIMPACT PENNSYLVANIA

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce pushed back Thursday against calls from some Democratic presidential candidates to ban fracking, saying that policy would ‘devastate’ the economies of states like Pennsylvania.

Youth Music And Recording Program Latest Beneficiary Of Mac Miller Fund

By 3 hours ago
Photo by Bill O'Driscoll / 90.5 WESA News

Jory Strothers already appreciated the legacy of Mac Miller, whose songs helped put Pittsburgh on the contemporary pop-music map. 

Both Public And Key House Committee Want Cannabis To Be Legal, But It Probably Won’t Happen Soon

By 9 hours ago
Dolores Ochoa / AP

Legislation to decriminalize marijuana under federal law has gotten some traction in Congress, with a U.S. House committee passing the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement, or MORE, Act in November. But the bill, introduced by New York Democrat Jerry Nadler, is not expected to become law.