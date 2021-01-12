Republican Loses Bid To Undo Pennsylvania Senate Election

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a Republican attempt to toss out mail-in ballots that could decide a tight race for a Pittsburgh area state Senate seat. U.S. District Judge Nicholas Judge said that the ballots were valid under a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling, and that Republican Nicole Ziccarelli had failed to show why he should declare that decision unconstitutional.

Following the November election, state-certified returns showed that McKeesport Democrat Jim Brewster had defeated Lower Burrell Republican Nicole Ziccarelli by 69 votes. But Ziccarelli contested the decision of Allegheny County election officials to tally 311 mail-in ballots that lacked a handwritten date on an outer envelope. Although the ballots had been time-stamped as arriving on time, Ziccarelli argued that state law as written required voters themselves to mark the date by hand.

She asked Ranjan to toss out the disputed ballots. Doing so would give Ziccarelli a 93-vote lead over Brewster, Ranjan said in his opinion.

One of Zicarrelli’s arguments revolved around the fact that the 45th District includes parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties – and that, unlike Allegheny, Westmoreland did not include the undated ballots in its count. Ziccarelli argued that the different treatment of voters across counties violated voters’ constitutional rights to equal protection and due process.

When the state Supreme Court confronted this issue, Ranjan noted, it ruled that the contested ballots should still be counted even though it had two options: either to “level down” and “order Allegheny County to not count the undated ballots, and disenfranchise certain voters,” or “level up” and require Westmoreland County “to count its undated ballots and enfranchise certain voters.”

Ziccarelli had only sued Allegheny County’s board of elections in the federal suit, and ultimately Ranjan said, he was “bound by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s interpretation of … state law – which directly applies to the very ballots at issue here.”

It remains unclear how Republicans in the GOP-controlled Senate will respond. When the new legislative session started last week, they refused to seat Brewster pending Ranjan’s decision.

A spokesperson for the top Senate Republican, Jake Corman, said Monday that if the judge were to say whether the disputed ballots should have been counted, the winner of that ruling would be seated. But because Ranjan's opinion took cues from a state Supreme Court ruling that Republicans flouted when they chose not to swear in Brewster last week, Corman’s next move is unknown. His spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment following Tuesday’s ruling.

But Corman has previously said that Senators themselves could choose who to swear in.

“The Senate … reserves the right to make the final decision as they are empowered by the Constitution,” Corman said Friday, alluding to a provision of the Pennsylvania constitution that gives lawmakers the power to object to seating someone they believe does not meet the qualifications to serve. Democrats argue that provision applies to age and residency requirements.

Corman said that, if Senate members were to determine the fate of the 45th District, they would need to review a roughly 500-page complaint Ziccarelli filed with their chamber days before the new session began. Democrats have argued that state election law required Ziccarelli to submit that complaint sooner, and in a local court with the support of 20 voters in her district.