Residents Speak Out Against Proposed Free Shuttle Between Hazelwood Green And Oakland

By 29 minutes ago
  • City Councilman Corey O'Connor speaks at a public hearing regarding the trail and shuttle service project.
    City Councilman Corey O'Connor speaks at a public hearing regarding the trail and shuttle service project.
    Kiley Koscinski / 90.5 WESA

Dozens of Hazelwood residents and people from surrounding communities spoke out against a non-profit sponsored shuttle service at a public meeting Wednesday evening. Nearly 200 people joined the video call, which lasted just over two hours. 

The foundations behind the Hazelwood Green development site announced earlier this week that they would pay to operate a shuttle service bringing riders from Oakland to the site with stops through Hazelwood. Almono — which consists of the Richard King Mellon Foundation, the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation and the Heinz Endowments — said it would offer the shuttle to all residents free of charge.

But on Wednesday, community members argued the shuttle, which could serve up to eight passengers at a time, doesn’t come close to meeting the transit needs of residents in the area. Almono spokesperson David Caligiuri argued the shuttle could serve as a starting point to meeting that need.

Some residents speculated those who stood to benefit most from the shuttle were current and future employees at Hazelwood Green needing to get to the universities in Oakland.

Laura Wiens, director of Pittsburghers for Public Transit, called the Mon-Oakland Mobility Project, “A development project masquerading as a transit project.” Wiens and PPT have been steadfast in their opposition of the Mobility Project over the last five years. Wiens argues that tax dollars and efforts would be better spent expanding bus service through Hazelwood.

Barb Warwick, a Four Mile Run resident, echoed Wiens’ sentiments.

“These shuttles will barely transport two families,” she said. “If these foundations really want to serve their mission to support a better life in Pittsburgh, they would be funding better bus service.”

Others expressed concerns about future development, resulting in gentrification of Hazelwood and Four Mile Run. Bonnie Fan, a Carnegie Mellon University student, pointed to evictions in Chicago after the completion of the Bloomingdale Trail raised property values and rent prices. Karina Ricks, director of the City’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, has herself compared the Mon-Oakland Project to the Bloomingdale trail.

The Mon-Oakland Mobility Project design team presented concepts for retaining walls along the trail and beautification measures through landscape architecture and lighting. The design concept left multiple opportunities for public art installations.

Wednesday’s virtual meeting was the second opportunity the public had to offer opinions on the project. An in-person meeting was hosted by the city Monday. Mel Packer, a transit activist, lamented the lack of public input sooner.

“They execute without any democratic process except to ask residents, ‘What lights would you like on the roadways?’” he said.

City Councilman Corey O’Connor joined the call to voice his own frustration about the shuttle’s planned service times. “My biggest concern and everybody in Hazelwood’s biggest concern is not that they’re working in Oakland.”  

Ziggy Edwards, who lives in Four Mile Run, brought concerns about legal paperwork her neighbors received recently citing eminent domain in connection with properties beneath the Swinburne Bridge. Ricks responded that the city has no intention of taking properties, but may need access to properties near the bridge to survey the restoration needs.  

One Hazelwood resident, Earl Danielson, said he generally favored the trail and shuttle project and the opportunities it could bring for further development in Hazelwood.  

The meeting began with some technical issues preventing some residents from entering the Zoom call. Ricks said officials would schedule an additional meeting to allow more public input. A date for the follow up meeting has not yet been scheduled.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Hazelwood Green
Almono
Mon-Oakland Mobility Project
Mon-Oakland Mobility Plan
Hazelwood Oakland Shuttle
Hazelwood
Four Mile Run
Greenfield
Corey O'Connor
Karina Ricks

Related Content

Hazelwood Green Developers To Operate Free Shuttle Between Hazelwood And Oakland

By Oct 20, 2020
Kiley Koscinski / 90.5 WESA

The foundations behind the Hazelwood Green development site have proposed funding a long-debated shuttle between Oakland, Hazelwood and the former steel mill site. Almono LP released preliminary plans for the electric shuttle route Monday, ahead of public meetings to discuss the proposal.

Duolingo Commits $150K To Support Arts In Pittsburgh, Unveils New Mural

By 18 hours ago
Renee Rosensteel / Duolingo

East Liberty-based Duolingo announced Wednesday a multi-year fund to support local artists and arts organizations. The language-learning app developer made the announcement as the company officially unveiled a new public mural on the Duolingo headquarters on Penn Avenue. 

The company says it will put up $150,000 over the next three years to fund public art projects and support arts organizations. The first art grant has been awarded to two local artists towards the creation of a new mural in East Liberty.  

Allegheny County's Coronavirus Numbers Are 'Gloomy,' According To Health Department Director

By 15 hours ago
MATT ROURKE / AP

The strong resurgence of coronavirus cases that’s been seen in other parts of U.S. has reached western Pennsylvania.