Resuming Campaign Travel, Trump To Return To Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump plans to travel to Johnstown, his first visit to Pennsylvania following his positive coronavirus test a few days after he was last in the battleground state.

Tuesday evening's rally is at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, in a coal and steel county that delivered a 37 percentage-point victory for Trump in the 2016 election.

Trump’s stop in Johnstown follows Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s visit there on September 30. Biden was also in Erie on Saturday and will attend an ABC News town hall in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Trump won Pennsylvania narrowly in 2016 and Democrats hope Biden’s outreach to the middle class will yield results in places like Cambria County, which used to turn out for Democrats.