Of all the many guests Kurt has interviewed over 20 years, only one has turned into a life-long friend: singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash.

Cash has appeared on Studio 360 more times than any other guest, dating back to 2004. So she came back one last time to bid the show farewell.

Accompanied by her husband John Leventhal on guitar, she sings the Celtic ballad “The Parting Glass.”





