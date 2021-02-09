Up For Sale: 'Possibly The Thinnest House In London'

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sacha Pfeiffer, here with an offer that someone will find irresistible. For just $1.3 million American, you can be the owner of what's billed as possibly the thinnest house in London. It's 6 feet wide - that's 1.8 meters - and according to the real estate agency, the skinny living quarters might be compared to a luxury yacht. They also say it's great for entertaining, although it does seem like social distancing might be a bit of a problem. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.