Scavenger Hunts And Experiments; Parks Conservancy Launches Lessons To Keep Kids Engaged With Nature

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy has released a series of environmental lessons that may be helpful for parents running out of ways to keep their kids occupied at home.

“We are aware of the stress people are under and how important it is to stay connected to the outdoors and to moments of true learning,“ said Camila Rivera-Tinsley, the director of education for the Conservancy.

The lessons are categorized by topics including signs of spring, plant survival and native species. Each includes an activity like a scavenger hunt, craft or work sheet.

The free lessons can be found here.

They’re designed to keep kids connected to nature especially when going outside is one of the few things kids can still do said Rivera-Tinsley.

“Whether it’s in a big park, or whether you’re just taking a look at the crack of a sidewalk and observing the moss that’s growing there and asking yourself questions about why is it growing? What is it doing? Why is it doing it?” she said.

The lessons include both indoor and outdoor activities for individuals or groups.

Elementary classes typically visit the Conservancy for similar group activities. Those trips were canceled as schools are closed for the remainder of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Rivera-Tinsley said she still wants kids to engage with green spaces while they can’t go on field trips or use playgrounds.