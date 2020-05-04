Scavenger Hunts And Experiments; Parks Conservancy Launches Lessons To Keep Kids Engaged With Nature

By May 4, 2020
  • Renee Rosensteel / Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy has released a series of environmental lessons that may be helpful for parents running out of ways to keep their kids occupied at home.

“We are aware of the stress people are under and how important it is to stay connected to the outdoors and to moments of true learning,“ said Camila Rivera-Tinsley, the director of education for the Conservancy.

The lessons are categorized by topics including signs of spring, plant survival and native species. Each includes an activity like a scavenger hunt, craft or work sheet.

The free lessons can be found here.

They’re designed to keep kids connected to nature especially when going outside is one of the few things kids can still do said Rivera-Tinsley.

“Whether it’s in a big park, or whether you’re just taking a look at the crack of a sidewalk and observing the moss that’s growing there and asking yourself questions about why is it growing? What is it doing? Why is it doing it?” she said.

The lessons include both indoor and outdoor activities for individuals or groups.

Elementary classes typically visit the Conservancy for similar group activities. Those trips were canceled as schools are closed for the remainder of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Rivera-Tinsley said she still wants kids to engage with green spaces while they can’t go on field trips or use playgrounds.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy

Related Content

Coronavirus Unemployment Benefits Are High, Putting Workers And Employers At Odds

By Miles Bryan | WHYY May 1, 2020
Kate Landis / PA Post

Donna Partin is itching to give you a hand with the housekeeping.

LIVE BLOG: Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, April 27-May 3

By Apr 27, 2020
Gov. Tom Wolf / Flickr

News on the coronavirus pandemic, including the responses of local governments, health departments, hospital systems, schools and other institutions. For information from the previous week, click here

PA Senate Committee Votes To Subpoena Wolf Administration Over Business Waivers

By Ed Mahon | PA Post May 1, 2020
Brett Sholtis / WITF

A state Senate committee on Thursday approved a motion to subpoena records from Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration about its handling of the more than 42,000 applications filed by businesses seeking a waiver from the state’s coronavirus closure order.

Coronavirus Restrictions To Be Eased In Rural Northern PA Counties

By Marc Levy & Michael Rubinkam | Associated Press May 1, 2020
Gov. Tom Wolf / Flickr

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that 24 counties in rural northern Pennsylvania will see some relief from his strictest orders for residents to stay at home and businesses to close as part of a strategy to contain the spread of the coronavirus.