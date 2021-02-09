Small Plane Lands On Pennsylvania Turnpike

A small plane landed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Monday evening, shutting down some traffic and prompting a crash, authorities said.

#BREAKING Plane's engine died, forcing pilot to land on the Pennsylvania Turnpike westbound near mile marker 258.



Plane must be disassembled to be towed. It has been moved to an emergency pull-off and all lanes are clear. pic.twitter.com/1rTw69LDIr — Harri Leigh (@Harri_Leigh) February 9, 2021

Turnpike Commission spokesperson Carl Defebo told WGAL-TV the plane apparently made an emergency landing and then was struck by a vehicle.

Authorities did not immediately disclose any injuries, WGAL-TV reported.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike tweeted shortly after 6:30 p.m. that some traffic was blocked between Lebanon-Lancaster Exit #266 and Harrisburg East Exit #247. The road was cleared a couple of hours later.

The aircraft was believed to be a local small propeller plane, Defebo said.