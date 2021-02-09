Small Plane Lands On Pennsylvania Turnpike

By 1 hour ago
  • Carolyn Kaster / AP Photo

A small plane landed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Monday evening, shutting down some traffic and prompting a crash, authorities said.

Turnpike Commission spokesperson Carl Defebo told WGAL-TV the plane apparently made an emergency landing and then was struck by a vehicle.

Authorities did not immediately disclose any injuries, WGAL-TV reported.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike tweeted shortly after 6:30 p.m. that some traffic was blocked between Lebanon-Lancaster Exit #266 and Harrisburg East Exit #247. The road was cleared a couple of hours later.

The aircraft was believed to be a local small propeller plane, Defebo said.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Pennsylvania Turnpike

Related Content

PA’s Elderly Rely On Younger Relatives, Strangers On Facebook To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

By 4 hours ago
Andre Penner / AP

After the state expanded phase 1A of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan last month, elderly Pennsylvanians began looking for appointments to get a shot. But since almost all vaccine appointments are booked online, many of the state’s oldest and most vulnerable residents are relying on loved ones to help them get booked.

Just 10% Of Pennsylvanians Who Are 65+ Have Gotten The COVID Vaccine

By 4 hours ago
Gerry Broome / AP

New analysis shows that just 10% of Pennsylvanians who are age 65 or older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.


Peduto To Appoint 17 Members To LGBTQIA+ Commission

By 16 hours ago
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has presented the names of the first members of the city's new LGBTQIA+ Commission. City Council will take up the nominations tomorrow morning.

In Ohio, Regulators Respond To Suspected Frack Waste Spewing From Unused Gas Well, Causing Fish Kill

By Julie Grant | The Allegheny Front 16 hours ago
Amber Deem / via Facebook

Ohio regulators are working at a gas well that started spewing what’s believed to be brine water from fracking into the environment more than a week ago. 