Some Pennsylvania Guard Will Be In Washington Until March

By 4 minutes ago
  • Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard stand guarding the sidewalk in front of the Municipal Services Building, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia.
    Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard stand guarding the sidewalk in front of the Municipal Services Building, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia.
    Michael Perez / AP

Hundreds of members of the Pennsylvania National Guard will be in Washington for the next two months to help with crowd management, assist with traffic control and perform other duties.

A state Guard spokeswoman said Tuesday about 2,350 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard were in Washington at one point to help secure the Capitol after the Jan. 6 riot and for Joe Biden's inauguration last week.

About 450 members are expected to remain part of the Washington mission until mid-March, said state Guard public affairs officer Lt. Col. Angela King-Sweigart. They will be housed in hotel rooms.

Their duties also include communications, logistics and medical services.

Guard members also helped defend the state Capitol in the days leading up to Biden's swearing in, although concerns about armed protesters proved unfounded.

The state's acting adjutant general, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, issued a statement Tuesday thanking the Pennsylvania Guard members, their families and their employers.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Pennsylvania National Guard

Related Content

Rep. Scott Perry Confirms Election Fraud Talks With Trump, DOJ Lawyer

By 18 hours ago
Evan Vucci / AP

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R-York, Dauphin and Cumberland) said he introduced former President Donald Trump to Department of Justice lawyer Jeffrey Clark — who, the New York Times reported, was part of Trump’s plan to pressure Georgia to overturn its certified election results.

PA Immigrant Organizations Set Priorities For 2021 Legislative Session

By Alanna Elder | WITF 5 hours ago
Alanna Elder / WITF

President Joe Biden will soon try to get his immigration proposal through Congress.

As a new legislative session gets underway at the state Capitol, immigrant advocacy groups in the midstate have set their priorities for Pennsylvania.

Top Labor Leader Praises Biden’s Early Moves, Says Unions Are Key To Preparing For Uncertain Future

By Jan 25, 2021
J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Days after Joe Biden’s inauguration, the nation’s top labor leader said the new president was “off to a tremendous start” with early actions aimed at enhancing worker protections. AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka predicted that Biden would continue to advance key policy priorities of organized labor.

Port Authority CEO Expects Some Relief From Federal Government

By , , & Jan 25, 2021
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

On today's program: Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman explains why the agency should receive support from President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion relief package; and Pittsburgh is one of four cities to get a “Reforestation Hub” assessment that will help improve city resources and carbon capture.