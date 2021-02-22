State Encourages Providers Not To Schedule Appointments Until They've Gotten Shipments

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has order providers to administer 80% of first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine they receive within seven days. The directive comes after criticism of Pennsylvania’s slow vaccination rate.

Because providers get little advance notice as to how much vaccine they’ll receive week-to-week, Alexandria Lavella of Hilltop Pharmacy says the state’s mandate is a heavy lift. For example, she could plan a Sunday clinic to administer 1,000 doses, but it’s possible she might only receive enough vaccine for 200 people.

“Did you want me to schedule 1,000 people or schedule 200 people, and then play judge and juror, and drop 800 people?” Lavella said. “Or did you want me to not schedule?”

The Biden Administration says it is working to give more notice on how much vaccine is coming down the pike. Meanwhile the state is encouraging providers not to schedule vaccination appointments until they have received shipments. But Lavella says that’s a challenge too, because you can’t throw together a clinic overnight.

The Allegheny County Health Department says it doesn’t have enough Moderna vaccine to serve all the second dose appointments that would’ve been scheduled for next week. In a release, the department says it can serve appointments scheduled already for Monday and Tuesday, but doesn’t have enough doses for appointments that would’ve taken place starting Wednesday.

The county health department says it will be able to provide second doses for rescheduled appointments within the maximum recommended timeframe set by the CDC.

Gov. Tom Wolf is promoting a $3 billion proposal to rebuild the state’s economy by taxing fracking.

Wolf says Back to Work PA, as the initiative is called, is necessary to rebuild the post-pandemic economy.

"Getting Pennsylvania back to work after the pandemic, means getting Pennsylvanians back to work quickly,” Wolf said. “It means investing in the businesses and workers that drive our economy. And it means developing sustainable solution to support the long-term economic recovery.”

The governor proposes paying for this by taking out a 20-year bond and then paying it off using revenues from a new fracking tax, called a severance tax. It's a part of his 2021-2022 budget proposal.

Wolf has tried to impose a severance tax a half dozen times during his tenure, which the Republican-led state legislature has never supported.

LATEST NUMBERS

Allegheny County over the past 48 hours:

374 new cases

No new deaths

Total of 50,497 people fully vaccinated; 101,372 partially vaccinated

