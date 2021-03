90.5 WESA's "The Confluence" for Thursday, March 4, 2021

On today's program: The executive director of Trying Together explains the state of the region’s child care industry, and how $303 million from the Wolf Administration could help; Environmental Health News found five southwestern Pennsylvania families were exposed to unhealthy levels of chemicals associated with oil and gas production; and how glitches in the distribution of the state’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance has caused series issues for some in the Commonwealth.