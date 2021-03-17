State Rep. Pyle Of Western PA To Be Replaced In May 18 Special Election

By Associated Press 54 minutes ago
  • Lindsay Lazarski / WHYY

A special election to fill a western Pennsylvania state House seat that is vacant because of a lawmaker's retirement will be held on May 18, the day of the state primary.

The speaker's office said Wednesday that voters in Armstrong, Butler and Indiana counties will choose a new state representative in the district that had been represented until Tuesday by Republican Rep. Jeff Pyle. Pyle cited a series of health problems in announcing his immediate retirement.

The special election for the seat held by Rep. Mike Reese, R-Westmoreland, had previously also been scheduled for the May 18 primary day. Reese died in early January of an apparent brain aneurysm about a month after publicly disclosing he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Republicans hold a 113-90 majority in the House, counting those two seats as Republicans.

There are also two special elections on May 18 for Senate openings.

One is due to the Jan. 17 death from brain cancer of Lebanon County Republican Sen. Dave Arnold, the other because of the retirement of Lackawanna County Sen. John Blake. Blake announced last month he was quitting to take a job working for Democratic U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright in Scranton.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Election 2021

Related Content

Two PA Prisons Have Vaccinated More Than 70% Of Inmates Via An Incentive Program

By Joseph Darius Jaafari | Spotlight PA & Jamie Martines | Spotlight PA 57 minutes ago
Handout from Department of Corrections

Early in January, Angelo Romero sat in his cell at SCI-Smithfield and thought that there would be no way people incarcerated, like himself, would get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The inmates don’t stand a chance on being vaccinated if it’s going to cost the [Department of Corrections] money,” he wrote in a letter to Spotlight PA.

But to Romero’s surprise — along with prisoners’ rights advocates, public health experts, and even other inmates — the opposite has happened.

In Pennsylvania, Biden Showcases Aid To Small Businesses

By Josh Boak | AP & Darlene Superville | AP & Aamer Madhani | AP 6 hours ago
Carolyn Kaster / AP

President Joe Biden turned up at a minority-owned flooring business in suburban Philadelphia to highlight how his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package can help small businesses and to put a face on those who have struggled throughout the pandemic.