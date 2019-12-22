Sunday Puzzle: Not Like The Others

On-air challenge: This week's puzzle is a variation on last week's. It's more like a quiz. I'm going to give four words. Three of them have something in common. I'll tell you what that something in common is. You tell me which word is the odd one out.

1. Words that are both flowers and girls' names: Violet, Lily, Iris, Cowslip

2. Words that start the names of state capitals: Big, Rich, Mad, Tall

3. Adjectives that are the titles of well-known movies: Frozen, Notorious, Sweet, Unforgiven

4. Words in the first verse of "The Star-Spangled Banner": Bright, Light, Night, Right

5. English words that have completely different meanings in French: Main, Pain, Rue, Wet

6. Three most commonly misspelled words in internet newsgroups (according to a survey by Cornell Kimball): Embarrassment, Millennium, Minuscule, Separate



Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Andrew Chaikin of San Francisco. Write down eight different letters of the alphabet. Add an apostrophe. Then write the same eight letters in a different order. With proper spacing, you now have a four-word phrase meaning "took a risk." What is it?

Challenge answer: Stuck One's Neck Out

Winner: Dan Franzen of Arlington, Va.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Eric Chaikin, of Thousand Oaks, Calif. His brother is Andrew Chaikin, who created last week's challenge. Name a noted TV journalist — five letters in the first name, six letters in the last. Change an I in this name to a W and rearrange the result. You'll get a two-word phrase for where you might see this journalist. Who is it?

