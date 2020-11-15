Sunday Puzzle: A-T, As In Alex Trebek

On-air challenge: Today's puzzle is a tribute to Alex Trebek, the longtime host of "Jeopardy!," whom we lost last Sunday. Every answer is a familiar two-word phrase or name with the initials A-T.

Example: 180-degree reversal --> ABOUT TURN

1. Part of an orchard

2. Something controlled by a tower at O'Hare or LAX

3. Clumsy

4. Appreciation for something that you get only through repeated exposure

5. Clock setting in Anchorage or Fairbanks

6. Something you can hike from Georgia to Maine

7. LSD experience

8. Band of tissue that connects the calf muscles to the heel bone

9. Sticky material for fastening things

10. Worker with tigers and elephants at old circuses

11. Author of "The Joy Luck Club"

12. Something affixed to a wall or ceiling in a sound studio

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Eric Berlin of Milford, Conn. There are several words that consist of the consonants N, P and R and an assortment of vowels. For example, APRON, PIONEER and EUROPEAN. But there is only one common phrase that contains exactly two N's, two P's and two R's with no other consonants. You can add vowels as needed. What phrase is this?

Challenge answer: Proper Noun

Winner: Rick Tett from Plano, Texas.

This week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Bruce Campbell of Kansas City, Mo. Name a title character from books and TV (5, 5). You can rearrange the letters to get two words describing what you can hear and do in church. What character is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m. ET.

