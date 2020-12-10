Supreme Court Says Muslim Men Can Sue FBI Agents In No-Fly List Case

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a unanimous opinion, ruled Thursday that Muslims put on the no-fly list after refusing to act as informants can sue federal officials for monetary damages under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The case – Tanzin v Tanvir — involved three Muslim men who said their religious-freedom rights were violated when FBI agents tried to use the no-fly list to force them into becoming informants.

"We conclude that RFRA's express remedies provision permits litigants, when appropriate, to obtain money damages against federal officials in their individual capacities," the opinion said.

The 8-0 opinion was written by Justice Clarence Thomas. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was not on the court at the time this case was argued, did not participate.

