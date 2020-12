Whether you're looking for gift ideas or simply looking for an hour of fine music, Fiona Ritchie has the perfect blend. Old, new, and from both sides of the Atlantic, she handpicks a stack of recordings as gift suggestions for music-loving friends and family. Artists include members of The Spell Songs Ensemble: Karine Polwart, Julie Fowlis, Seckou Keita, Kris Drever, Kerry Andrew, Rachel Newton, Beth Porter, and Jim Molyneux.



