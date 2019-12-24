Tractor-Trailer Crash Sparks Explosion, Fire On Turnpike Near New Stanton

13 minutes ago
  • Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

A crash involving two tractor-trailers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike sparked an explosion that closed a stretch of the highway early Tuesday, authorities said.

The crash in New Stanton occurred around 4:45 a.m., when one truck crashed into another that was stopped, causing an explosion and fuel spill. But it did not appear that anyone was injured.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The crash caused authorities to block all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of the turnpike near mile marker 75 for a few hours.

Local Stories
Pennsylvania Turnpike

