90.5 WESA's "The Confluence" for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

On today's program: The Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar after failing to advertise a constitutional amendment ahead of an election; Researchers at UPMC Children’s Hospital found that Black and Hispanic children are less likely to receive medical imaging than white children; and the Penguins manager Jim Rutherford resigned with five months left in his contract.