Trump Campaign Loses Another Round In Pennsylvania's Courts

By 59 minutes ago
  • Evan Vucci / AP

President Donald Trump’s campaign has lost another round in a flurry of Republican lawsuits over Pennsylvania’s election, with the state Supreme Court refusing Tuesday to hear its appeal over fewer than 2,000 ballots in a suburban Philadelphia county.

The court, which has a 5-2 Democratic majority, denied the emergency appeal request in a one-line comment that did not explain the decision.

There are at least five other pending cases in which Trump or Republicans are trying to throw out certain ballots or trying to upend President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania over Trump by more than 80,000 votes.

The Bucks County case involves 1,995 mail-in ballots in which voters failed to handwrite their name, address or date on the outside ballot-return envelope, or enclosed their ballot in an inner unmarked secrecy envelope that became unsealed.

The Trump campaign maintains the ballots should be thrown out under state law.

The state Supreme Court, ruling in separate cases from separate counties, has refused previous Republican requests to throw out ballots for lack of a handwritten name, address or date on ballot-return envelopes.

Bucks County's election board chose to count the ballots, a decision that was upheld in lower courts. The county’s lawyers contended that Trump’s campaign shouldn't be allowed to appeal.

The Trump campaign's request was procedurally flawed because its claims about constitutional violations weren't submitted to the trial court and, in any case, the number of ballots in question are far too few to overturn Biden’s win, county lawyers argued.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Election 2020
Donald Trump

Related Content

‘We Have Some Tough Decisions To Make’ PPS Board To Vote On Budget This Month

By 19 hours ago
Sarah Schneider / 90.5 WESA

The city’s public school district is evaluating program cuts, workforce reductions and school closures to address its $34 million budget shortfall.

Nursing Home Industry: Pennsylvania Illegally Withheld Funds

By Michael Rubinkam | AP 2 hours ago
Gene J. Puskar / AP

The nursing home industry is suing Pennsylvania, claiming in a filing announced Tuesday that the state illegally withheld more than $150 million that was intended to help long-term care facilities shoulder the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.

Author Chronicles Infamous Labor Assassination In Southwestern Pennsylvania

By 9 hours ago
www.earldotter.jpg

On New Year’s Eve 1969, the murder of Jock Yablonski closed out a decade already bloody with assassinations. The crusading labor leader and his wife, Margaret, and daughter, Charlotte, were gunned down in their beds at home in Clarksville, Pa., a small Mon Valley town an hour south of Pittsburgh.