Understanding The 2020 Electorate: AP VoteCast Survey

Here you'll see information about the overall national electorate. This includes demographic measures, views of the main presidential candidates, opinions on various issues and how people cast their ballots.

This data comes from AP VoteCast, a survey of the U.S. electorate conducted over several days before Nov. 3, continuing until the polls close. The data includes interviews with more than 106,240 people across the U.S. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 0.4 percentage points for voters. It is an alternative to traditional exit polls.

The initial data is released at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, but it will not include information about how each group voted between the two leading presidential candidates. That information appears after 8 p.m. ET. Data is adjusted periodically throughout the night as more information comes in.



