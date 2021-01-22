Unemployment Rate Stable In Pennsylvania, As Payrolls Shrink

By 1 hour ago
  • Gov. Tom Wolf / Flickr

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remained stable and on par with the national rate in December, although the labor force and payrolls shrank, according to state figures released Friday.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 6.7%, down one-tenth of a percentage point from November's adjusted rate of 6.8%, the state Department of Labor and Industry said.

The rate shot up from 4.7% just before the pandemic hit to 16.1% in April, Pennsylvania's highest rate in more than four decades of record-keeping.

The national rate was 6.7% in December.

In a survey of households, the labor force — a measure of people working or looking for work — shrank by an estimated 15,000 in December, falling below 6.3 million. The number of unemployed and employed both fell. The state hit a record high of almost 6.6 million last February.

Payrolls in Pennsylvania fell in December by almost 38,000, remaining just above 5.6 million, according to surveys of employers.

Pennsylvania has regained a little over half of the 1.1 million jobs lost in the pandemic. It hit a record high for payrolls of 6.1 million last February, according to state figures.

Payrolls in eight of 11 job sectors fell, with leisure and hospitality — a category that includes restaurants and bars — losing the most of any sector amid state-ordered shutdowns after a post-Thanksgiving spike in coronavirus cases.

Tags: 
Local Stories
unemployment

Related Content

Gov. Wolf Names Replacements For Departing Health Secretary

By 2 hours ago
Gov. Tom Wolf

Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday said he would elevate two officials involved in his administration's response to the coronavirus to replace the departing Dr. Rachel Levine as his health secretary and physician general.

Wolf said he intends to nominate a deputy chief of staff, Alison Beam, to take over as secretary of the Department of Health. Wolf, meanwhile, elevated Dr. Wendy Braund, the Covid-19 response director for the department, to acting interim physician general.

Pandemic Drove Large Food Insecurity Increases In Hill District, Homewood

By 9 hours ago
Illustration by Haley Okuley / RAND Corporation

Food insecurity increased greatly – by nearly 80% – for residents in two predominantly Black Pittsburgh neighborhoods during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, far above that of the general population during the same time, according to new research released Thursday. 

Pennsylvania Hospitals: Not Enough Vaccine To Go Around

By Michael Rubinkam | Associated Press 6 hours ago
Rich Pedroncelli / AP

Some of Pennsylvania’s largest health systems are delivering a reality check after the state greatly expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine this week, pointing out there's not nearly enough supply to meet surging demand.