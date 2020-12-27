Update On WESA Transmitter

WESA’s main transmitter shut down last Sunday due to water damage and it must be replaced. Initially, we were operating our main signal at very low power. We replaced our old emergency back-up system with a newer one at 4:30pm Saturday 12/26 and the main signal should be improved for many listeners.

While our HD-1 channel (NPR) is at full power, our HD-2 (Jazz) and HD-3 (BBC) channels are temporarily off-air. Our Johnstown signal is fully operational. Our translators in Somerset, New Baltimore, and Ligonier rely on the main signal from 90.5 FM and have impaired or no service at the moment. Our digital streams at WESA.FM and on the WESA mobile app are up and running.

We have already purchased a new, replacement transmitter. It will be delivered in early January and we hope to have it installed by the end of the month. We will continue to provide updates via WESA.FM and to our emails lists. You can contribute to the 90.5 WESA transmitter replacement fund here. We are grateful for your support of WESA and for your patience during this time.