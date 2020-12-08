UPMC Says Its Hospitals Are, 'Busy, But Not Overwhelmed'

By 1 hour ago
  • UPMC Mercy Hospital
    UPMC Mercy Hospital
    Kailey Love / 90.5 WESA

UPMC leaders said Tuesday their health network is busy with the rise in COVID-19 cases, but not overwhelmed. In a press conference, senior vice president Leslie Davis said the network is redirecting staffing and equipment resources to hospitals as needed.

That picture of the pandemic in Pennsylvania is far more optimistic than the one painted by state officials Monday. Gov. Tom Wolf namechecked UPMC Altoona at a press conference, where nurses recently described strained conditions to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

But Davis said Tuesday that 60 additional nurses were hired at UPMC Altoona recently to meet needs there. She said 200 nurses have been added across the system to maintain adequate staffing. Some nurses were brought in from agencies while others increased their hours. Other staff members within the system voluntarily moved back into patient-facing roles.

In an effort to keep staffing levels up, UPMC is also reconsidering quarantine policies for workers who may have been exposed to the virus. Dr. Graham Snyder, UPMC’s medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology, said UPMC has already shortened the mandatory quarantine period from 14 days to 10 days.

“As we have more refined data we know that it’s unusual for somebody to develop symptoms as late as 14 days,” he said. The system is now looking into shortening their policy to seven days.

UPMC Jameson in New Castle, Pa. reported last week that it had run out of intensive care unit beds, according to the New Castle News. When asked about ICU capacity limits, Davis noted that the majority of COVID-19 patients do not require ICU care. She said 20% of UPMC’s total bed capacity is used by COVID-19 patients.

But community hospitals relying on their broader networks to treat COVID-19 patients leaves fewer resources across the state as flu season arrives, said state officials. Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine noted Monday that patients hospitalized with influenza often require the same resources as COVID-19 patients.

Davis pointed to the accelerated opening of a new intensive care unit at UPMC Mercy Hospital and clinical strategies that could shorten the length of hospital stay as examples other measures taken by UPMC to keep up with the surge of COVID-19 cases.

Officials also provided an update on UPMC’s vaccine distribution plans on Tuesday. Snyder said he is optimistic the system will have the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine distributed to all of its frontline health care workers by the end of January. The vaccine will be administered on a voluntary basis, he said.

Snyder expects UPMC to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shortly after it receives Pfizer’s. The Moderna vaccine will be prioritized for frontline workers and residents in long-term care facilities.

Snyder said vaccinations for the general public could still be months away.

Tags: 
Local Stories
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania
UPMC
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Related Content

State Officials Warn Pennsylvanians To Stay Home, Stop Short Of New Restrictions

By 22 hours ago

As the fall resurgence of COVID-19 cases continues to set records, Gov. Tom Wolf pleaded with Pennsylvanians to follow mitigation protocols Monday. Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine issued a stay at home advisory two weeks ago, but the effort has not stemmed the spread of COVID-19.

Nursing Home Industry: Pennsylvania Illegally Withheld Funds

By Michael Rubinkam | AP 4 hours ago
Gene J. Puskar / AP

The nursing home industry is suing Pennsylvania, claiming in a filing announced Tuesday that the state illegally withheld more than $150 million that was intended to help long-term care facilities shoulder the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘We Have Some Tough Decisions To Make’ PPS Board To Vote On Budget This Month

By 21 hours ago
Sarah Schneider / 90.5 WESA

The city’s public school district is evaluating program cuts, workforce reductions and school closures to address its $34 million budget shortfall.