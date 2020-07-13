Video That Shows Allentown Officer With Knee On Man's Neck Sparks Fury

By 27 minutes ago
  • Screen grab via @BLMlehighvalley on Twitter

Video posted on social media that shows a Pennsylvania police officer with his knee on a man's neck while trying to restrain him has prompted protests and a demand from the local Black Lives Matter group to suspend the officers involved.

The video shot Saturday night from a passerby's vehicle shows Allentown officers restraining a man on the ground outside the emergency room of the Sacred Heart Campus of St. Luke's Hospital. An officer has his elbow on the man's neck before switching to a knee to hold him down while other officers restrained his arms.

The man does not appear to be resisting during the video.

Allentown Police released a statement Sunday night saying the interaction is being investigated and additional videos are being reviewed.

The department released its use of force policy earlier this month, five weeks after a white Minneapolis police officer put his knee on George Floyd's neck for several minutes, even after he stopped responding. Floyd's death has sparked protests around the world calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism.

The policy prohibits neck restraints and chokeholds. It says that officers should only use the amount of force necessary to control the situation.

According to the police statement, officers were outside the hospital for an unrelated matter when they saw a man staggering in the street, vomiting and stopping in the driveway of the ER.

The officers and hospital staff interacted with the man, who began to yell and spit at them, police said. The statement said the man was “noncompliant which required officers to restrain” him. It's unclear from the video how long the officer had his knee of the man's neck.

The man was treated at the hospital and released.

Police have not released the name or race of any individuals seen in the video.

The video was posted to social media where people on the Black Lives Matter to Lehigh Valley Facebook page demanded answers from police. The group formed a protest late Saturday in front of the police station, and is planning another march to City Hall on Monday evening with community leaders slated as speakers.

Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell and police Chief Glenn Grantiz Jr. showed up to the protest. Both said the police need to investigate the matter further. O'Connell called the video “disturbing.”

Police said in their statement that they plan on releasing more videos later this week.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Police

Related Content

WESA Daily Briefing: July 13, 2020

By 1 hour ago
Erin Keane Scott / 90.5 WESA

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. 

Find all of the WESA Daily Briefing posts here

Editor's note: This post will be frequently updated with the latest news.

 

7:18 a.m. -   Four more states added to PA travel quarentine list

Vetoed Petrochemical Tax Break Bill Revived In Pennsylvania

By Marc Levy | Associated Press 43 minutes ago
Matt Rourke / AP

Pennsylvania state lawmakers could vote on legislation this week that provides millions of dollars in tax breaks to turn natural gas into fertilizer and other chemicals, emerging from closed-door negotiations after Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a similar bill earlier this year, officials said Sunday.

Coronavirus Cases Among Kids And Teens Have More Than Tripled Over The Past Month

By 3 hours ago
Gerald Herbert / AP

More than 220 children and teens in Allegheny County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, which is more than three times the number from just one month ago.

How Land Conservation In Allegheny County Can Help Mitigate Big Problems 

By 4 hours ago
Tom Dougherty / Allegheny Land Trust

The nonprofit Allegheny Land Trust has acquired 155 acres of woodlands in Elizabeth Township. The land sits about a mile above the Youghiogheny River, and is home to wild turkey and other wildlife, as well as a network of trails. The organization sees its work playing an important role in Allegheny County’s future.