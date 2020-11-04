Related Program: 
The Confluence

Voters Cast Their Ballots, Now Election Results Are A ‘Waiting Game’

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Voters across the U.S. voted in person or by mail on Tuesday and are now waiting on the results, which could take weeks to tabulate.
    Voters across the U.S. voted in person or by mail on Tuesday and are now waiting on the results, which could take weeks to tabulate.
    Matt Rourke / AP

 


On today's program: Pennsylvania has begun to tally votes, but final results won’t be available for a few days; and, as ballots are processed, Pennsylvania and other states could see more legal challenges.

Over 1 million mail-in ballots still to be counted in PA
(00:00 — 11:36)

The presidential election is still too close to call in the country, with President Donald Trump falsely claiming victory last night. The Keystone State is set to be the key to securing 270 electoral votes. But, with the surge in mail-in voting—which could only start being processed on Election Day—this will take time.

Allegheny County suspended counting mail-in ballots at around 2 a.m. after some technical problems and difficulties smoothing out the ballots to go in the scanners. They resumed counting mail-in ballots at 10 a.m. An estimated 1.4 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania still need to be counted.

Final results will likely not be ready for a few more days. The Department of State has said they think the majority of votes in Pennsylvania will be counted by Friday, says WHYY political reporter Katie Myer.

In Allegheny County, WESA government and accountability editor Chris Potter says the majority of ballots will likely be counted by later today.

“I don’t know that I can say it’ll be done by 5 p.m. or whatever, but I have a feeling we’ll have a better picture here in western Pennsylvania earlier than we are going to get from Philadelphia,” he says.

“I think right now it’s just a waiting game, which is frustrating but expected,” says Myer.

Find more election updates on the Election 2020 Live Blog.

After Election Day, more legal challenges could come down the line, says Pitt professor
(11:39 — 17:51)

Pennsylvania’s secretary of the commonwealth and the elections officials in all 67 counties were the target of multiple lawsuits leading up to Election Day. There were legal challenges to signatures on envelopes of mail-in ballots not matching signatures on file, and counties setting up drop off boxes for those ballots. Those suits were rejected.

 

As ballots are processed, more legal action could happen.

President Trump falsely claimed victory last night and said he wants to take a case to the Supreme Court to stop what he says is “illegal vote-counting” (though voting has stopped and the ballots being counted were cast legally).

Jessie Allen, an associate professor of law at the University of Pittsburgh who has litigated voting rights cases in swing states, says “it’s a completely baseless claim that there’s some kind of fraud in the air.”

The Supreme Court could take up a challenge to Pennsylvania’s deadline to count mail-in ballots that are received up to three days after the Nov. 3 election that it declined to hear before the election, and there could be other claims that make their way up to the Supreme Court, Allen says.

She says it’s unclear at this point which precedents and rulings could be used in future election seasons.

“When Bush v. Gore came down, the court said very clearly, ‘this is, you know, a ticket for one ride only, never to be used as precedent.’ And the case that’s up at the Supreme Court from Pennsylvania now cites that, and another case in federal court cites Bush v. Gore, so you just never know how court rulings will be used in the future.”

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in weekdays at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here or wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Tags: 
The Confluence
Local Stories
Coronavirus
Election 2020
Mail-In Ballots
Supreme Court Of The United States

Related Content

PWSA Accepting Proposals For Pittsburgh Stormwater Master Plan

By , & Nov 2, 2020
Megan Harris / 90.5 WESA

 


On today's program: Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority is requesting proposals for a stormwater master plan to stop stormwater and sewage overflows in the region; how to deal with election stress; and safety precautions to stay safe while voting in person.

‘Fall Surge’ In COVID-19 Cases Is Here, Says Infectious Disease Expert

By , & Oct 28, 2020
Matt Rourke / AP

 


On today's program: Hospitalizations for COVID-19 cases are rising, but an infectious disease expert says hospitals in the Pittsburgh region aren’t stretched too thin; Riverlife is looking for public suggestions on how to fill the gaps in the loop connecting the city’s riverfronts; and a preview of a local House race where a long-term incumbent is facing a stiff challenge.

Election 2020 Live Blog

By Nov 2, 2020

We'll be following the lead-up to Election Day and news as it happens on Tuesday as voters cast their ballots. Check back often for updates. 

A Look At What's Ahead In Pennsylvania Ballot Counting

By 5 hours ago
Matt Slocum / AP

All of Pennsylvania's 18 members of Congress sought reelection, and in early results at least 11 won.

They are Republicans John Joyce, Mike Kelly, Fred Keller, Guy Reschenthaler, Glenn Thompson, Lloyd Smucker and Dan Meuser; and Democrats Mike Doyle, Dwight Evans, Mary Gay Scanlon, Brendan Boyle and Madeleine Dean.

The presidential campaign has gotten most of the attention, but other high-profile races include congressional seats and three statewide row offices.

Election officials caution that full results of Tuesday's election may take some time.