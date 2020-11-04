Voters In Pivotal Pennsylvania Keep Nation On Edge Of Seat

By 41 minutes ago
  • Chester County, Pa., election worker Kristina Sladek opens mail-in and absentee ballots for the 2020 General Election in the United States at West Chester University, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in West Chester, Pa.
    Chester County, Pa., election worker Kristina Sladek opens mail-in and absentee ballots for the 2020 General Election in the United States at West Chester University, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in West Chester, Pa.
    Matt Slocum / AP

Legal challenges and a mountain of uncounted ballots are promising a long watch to find out who the people of Pennsylvania chose as president.

A host of other major races in the state also stayed unresolved Wednesday. Those included races for several congressional seats, statewide officers and the legislature. Voters turned out in large numbers for an election that produced few of the glitches some had feared.

But the decision to greatly expand mail-in voting means it could be days before it’s clear whether President Donald Trump repeated his surprise Pennsylvania victory from 2016 or whether native son Joe Biden would collect its 20 electoral votes.

The latest:

Loading...

Tags: 
Local Stories
Election 2020

Related Content

Election 2020 Live Blog

By Nov 2, 2020

We'll be following the lead-up to Election Day and news as it happens on Tuesday as voters cast their ballots. Check back often for updates. 

Allegheny County Says There's No Clear Pattern To Explain Growing Number Of Coronavirus Cases

By Oct 28, 2020
Matt Rourke / AP

The coronavirus is spreading throughout all corners of Allegheny County.

Republicans Seek To Sideline PA Mail Ballots That Voters Were Allowed To Fix

By Angela Couloumbis & Jamie Martines | Spotlight PA 9 hours ago
Robert Frank / Spotlight PA

Inside the spacious exhibition center at the York Fairgrounds, dozens of county employees on Tuesday sorted through thousands of mail ballots in the lead-up to the close of polls.