Voters In Pivotal Pennsylvania Keep Nation On Edge Of Seat

Legal challenges and a mountain of uncounted ballots are promising a long watch to find out who the people of Pennsylvania chose as president.

A host of other major races in the state also stayed unresolved Wednesday. Those included races for several congressional seats, statewide officers and the legislature. Voters turned out in large numbers for an election that produced few of the glitches some had feared.

But the decision to greatly expand mail-in voting means it could be days before it’s clear whether President Donald Trump repeated his surprise Pennsylvania victory from 2016 or whether native son Joe Biden would collect its 20 electoral votes.

The latest:

