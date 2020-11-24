W. Va. Miner Killed; 6th U.S. Coal Mining Death Of 2020

By 48 minutes ago
  • David Goldman / AP

A coal miner died Monday in a workplace accident in southern West Virginia, the governor's office said.

Taylor Meldin Halstead, 20, of Bob White, was killed in the accident at Panther Mining LLC’s American Eagle Mine in the Kanawha County community of Dawes, the governor’s office said in a statement.

The statement did not give details surrounding the death, which was the sixth coal mining fatality nationwide this year. There have been two deaths apiece in West Virginia, Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

According to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, the fewest coal mining fatalities in a year nationally was eight in 2016.

Gov. Jim Justice said he and his wife, Cathy, “are deeply saddened to learn that we lost one of our incredible West Virginia coal miners today. This is especially devastating news so close to the Thanksgiving holiday. We can never appreciate our miners enough for the brave and important work they do every day to power our homes, state, and nation.”

Tags: 
Local Stories
Coal

Related Content

Financially Distressed PA Towns Faring Better Than Expected, While Others In Pain

By Jamie Martines | Spotlight PA 16 hours ago
Jamie Martines / Spotlight PA

A significant number of Pennsylvania municipalities are considering applying for a state program for the severely financially distressed, while those already in the program appear to be weathering the coronavirus pandemic better than expected.

Allegheny County Certifies November Election Results

By 17 hours ago
Lucy Perkins / 90.5 WESA

The 2020 general election results were made official in Allegheny County on Monday morning when the Board of Elections voted to certify the results -- even though a court order hours later will require the board to adjust its total.

Pittsburgh And Pennsylvania Coronavirus Updates

By Nov 10, 2020

90.5 WESA is following the latest updates and COVID-19 case numbers in Allegheny County and across Pennsylvania. 

We'll be updating this post as we get information. Check back often for updates. 

Audit Finds Pittsburgh Public Schools Hasn’t Reached More Than 300 Students

By Nov 18, 2020
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

As of late September, 336 students, or about 1.5 percent of Pittsburgh Public Schools students, had not logged into the district’s online learning platform for remote instruction, or been reached by school staff.