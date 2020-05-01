'We're Out There' So Protect Us, Protesting Workers Tell Amazon, Target, Instacart

Workers at retail and delivery companies, including Amazon, Target, and Instacart, walked off the job Friday to demand better pay and treatment.

Their work has been deemed "essential," but they say it has gotten too dangerous during the coronavirus pandemic — and they want the companies to do more to protect them.

"This company failed us. It failed the workers. It failed me," said Christian Smalls outside the Amazon warehouse on Staten Island where he used to work and had organized other protests. Amazon says Smalls was fired in March for violating quarantine and safety measures.

While some protesters, like Smalls, demonstrated outside company facilities, others called in sick. Gig workers did not log into apps to accept delivery orders.

Organized under the hashtag #essentialworkersday, the protests were timed for May Day, or International Workers' Day — a date typically marked around the world by labor marches.

The actions brought together employees of retail chains, including Target and Walmart, workers for delivery apps such as Instacart, as well as Amazon.

It is unclear how many people joined in the protests. Organizers said thousands of workers had pledged to participate. But the companies said the protests involved few employees, and they did not represent the views of most workers. Target said it was aware of less than 10 employees who participated. Amazon, Instacart, Whole Foods and Shipt said their operations were not affected. (Whole Foods is owned by Amazon and Shipt is owned by Target.)

Some of those workers have held separate protests and walkouts in recent weeks. They said they came together in a general strike to highlight the similarities in their working conditions and demands.

Kerri Blair, a mother of five in Akron, Ohio, usually picks up extra income delivering orders for Shipt. She stayed home on Friday.

"People who work at Whole Foods, at Target, at Walmart ... there's no way to get around not being around people. That is your job," she said. "We're out there in the public ... doing things for other people."

Lockdowns in many cities and states have kept millions of people at home, leading to surging demand for online shopping and delivery. Amazon, Instacart and Shipt are all on hiring sprees to keep up with the pace of new orders.

The companies said they value workers' input and are offering increased pay and aggressive health and safety measures, such as giving out masks and cleaning stores and warehouses.

"In recognition of the significant contributions of our front-line team members amid the coronavirus, we've made an investment of more than $300 million, including $2 an hour higher hourly wages, which we've extended until May 30," Target said in a statement, adding that it had established "dozens of new measures" aimed to keep both workers and shoppers safe during the pandemic.

This week Amazon said it would spend its entire operating profit in the second quarter — an estimated $4 billion — dealing with the coronavirus. That includes providing protective equipment to workers, paying them more, cleaning warehouses, and testing employees for COVID-19.

An Amazon spokesman said: "Health and safety is our top priority and we expect to spend more than $800 million in the first half of the year on COVID-19 safety measures."

Protest organizers acknowledge the changes, but say the companies must do more to protect their health.

"Because of the failings of our employers, many of our fellow employees have contracted this deadly virus and some have died," organizers wrote this week.

Some workers say they have had trouble getting the protective gear they've been promised. They also want the companies to be more transparent about how many employees have fallen ill, or even died, from COVID-19.

Protesters urged shoppers to boycott the companies' stores, websites and apps.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

As more businesses start to reopen and people go back to work, some companies are looking for advice on how to keep employees safe from the coronavirus. So far, the federal government has offered only limited guidance. It's encouraging workers to stay six feet away from each other, for example, and to wear cloth face masks. Some businesses and worker advocates say the guidelines do not go far enough. They are warning that could jeopardize efforts to restart the economy. NPR's Scott Horsley reports.

SCOTT HORSLEY, BYLINE: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce sent a letter this week to President Trump and state and local leaders around the country asking that any workplace safety measures meet two tests. First, those measures should be consistent so businesses don't have to deal with a patchwork of different rules. What's more, they shouldn't be rules at all; just suggestions. Chamber Vice President Neil Bradley argues business people know better than bureaucrats how to make their workplaces safe.

NEIL BRADLEY: Businesses want to do this right. They absolutely want to figure out how they can bring their employees back safely, but a regulatory approach that is more rules-based and less flexible just won't allow them to do that.

HORSLEY: Bradley says essential businesses like grocery stores that have stayed open during the pandemic have already shown they can figure out how to operate safely. But some of those essential businesses complain they shouldn't have to figure it out on their own. Geoff Freeman, who heads an association of grocery manufacturers, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered his members little guidance about protective gear, for example, or what to do when an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

GEOFF FREEMAN: In the absence of that, industry has stepped up. Industry has provided that direction. But it remains disappointing to us that we're not seeing that same level of clarity and direction across the board from government.

HORSLEY: The CDC has offered general guidelines for employers about social distancing, for example, but the Trump administration, which is typically allergic to regulation, has resisted making them a requirement. Virginia Congressman Bobby Scott, who chairs the House Committee on Education and Labor, says OSHA, the government's workplace safety agency, should insist that companies follow what CDC says.

BOBBY SCOTT: You don't need politicians guessing as to what they need or businesses themselves guessing. You need the expertise of OSHA to tell them what to do to protect their workers, and that's not taking place.

HORSLEY: Last weekend, the CDC and OSHA did issue more detailed guidelines for meatpacking plants, which typically employ hundreds of workers in close quarters and which have proven to be a breeding ground for coronavirus infections. The guidelines echoed advice the CDC gave the Smithfield Company after touring a hog processing plant in South Dakota, where hundreds of workers tested positive. The government recommended the company space workers out, install more portable bathrooms and take steps to ensure employees aren't discouraged from calling in sick. The CDC stressed, however, those moves are discretionary with no regulatory hammer to back them up. Deborah Berkowitz, who's with the National Employment Law Project, says workers deserve more protection.

DEBORAH BERKOWITZ: I was at OSHA for six years. Some companies do it right, but many companies need to know that if they don't do something right, there may be a penalty or there may be a citation. And that is sort of the incentive that they need.

HORSLEY: It's not just about protecting workers, Berkowitz says. It's also about protecting the public. More than a dozen meatpacking plants were shut down after coronavirus outbreaks. But this week, under pressure from the packing companies, the president ordered plants to stay open to avoid disrupting the nation's food supply. Kim Cordova, who represents workers at a Colorado meatpacking plant where six people died, says the workers feel powerless.

KIM CORDOVA: They're putting in laws to protect the employer. They're not enacting laws to protect the worker. These workers only signed up to process meat. They didn't sign up to lose their life over this job.

HORSLEY: As businesses of all kinds begin to explore reopening, both employers and the government will be under pressure to rebuild confidence they can do so safely.

Scott Horsley, NPR News Washington.

