WESA Daily Briefing: August 10, 2020

By 30 minutes ago
  • Erin Keane Scott / 90.5 WESA

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. 

Find all of the WESA Daily Briefing posts here

Editor's note: This post will be frequently updated with the latest news.

 

6:39 a.m. - U.S. hits 5 million coronavirus cases

The U.S. has hit 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases — just 17 days after crossing the 4 million mark — as lawmakers and states continue to grapple with how to chart a path back to normal as the pandemic continues to rage on.

The grim milestone was reached on Sunday, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University. It came after President Trump announced Saturday that he would take executive action to extend coronavirus relief efforts that expired after negotiations with Congress stalled out.

The last time the country surpassed a million new cases, many states had been seeing record surges of new infections, including California, Florida and Texas. An NPR analysis shows that cases in at least 33 states were on the decline last week.

But those figures do not offer a full picture of the crisis.

Read more here

Tags: 
Local Stories
Daily Briefing

Related Content

Processing Racial Trauma Through Therapy

By 1 hour ago
KILEY KOSCINSKI / 90.5 WESA

The current civil rights movement has been an emotionally and intellectually taxing experience for many Black Americans who are confronting injustices that stretch back generations.

Pitt Researchers Develop Scale To Measure Harmful Beliefs About Masculinity

By 1 hour ago
University of Pittsburgh

"A man shouldn't have to do household chores."

"Men should use violence to get respect if necessary."

These are two of five beliefs about “harmful masculinity” that University of Pittsburgh researchers identified as correlating with violence, sexual harassment and poor mental health outcomes.

To achieve these findings, researchers survey more than 3,600 men between the ages of 18 and 30 in the U.S., .U.K. and Mexico about their beliefs around masculinity.

PIAA Calls Two-Week Timeout On Fall Sports

By Aug 8, 2020
Sarah Schneider / 90.5 WESA

High school fall sports have not been canceled yet, but mandatory sports activities have been paused for two weeks. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association said Friday it was delaying sports amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19, though it said it believes schools can safely move forward with their programs under new COVID-19 precautions.

Children's Museum Of Pittsburgh Employees Allege Racism, Mistreatment Of Workers

By Aug 7, 2020
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

About 100 current or former employees of the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh have signed an open letter charging the 37-year-old institution with racism and poor treatment of workers.