WESA Daily Briefing: August 3, 2020

5:04 a.m. – Pennsylvania takes step to become a trauma-informed state

Last year, Gov. Tom Wolf created the state's Office of Advocacy and Reform to overhaul the state's services and systems to protect the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians.

Now, the office has added an additional goal to its mission: To make Pennsylvania a more trauma-informed state.

The Wolf administration says its departments need to consider how traumatic childhood or other experiences will affect how people access state services.

The Office of Advocacy and Reform is overseen by the Department of Human Services and DHS Secretary Teresa Miller says, Black and brown communities tend to experience more trauma, because of systemic inequities within Pa.'s government assistance programs.

"The Wolf administration is committed to using our position and privilege to correct generations of racism and mistreatment that perpetuate trauma in these communities, especially as we continue to face a pandemic that disproportionately is affecting communities of color."

What would that look like? One suggestion, is ensuring schools provide one psychologist for every 500 students.

Another, would provide licensed, certified trauma counselors in shelters, police departments and other settings where assistance can be offered immediately.

