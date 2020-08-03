WESA Daily Briefing: August 3, 2020

By 1 hour ago
  • Erin Keane Scott / 90.5 WESA

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. 

Editor's note: This post will be frequently updated with the latest news.

 

5:04 a.m. – Pennsylvania takes step to become a trauma-informed state

Last year, Gov. Tom Wolf created the state's Office of Advocacy and Reform to overhaul the state's services and systems to protect the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians.

Now, the office has added an additional goal to its mission: To make Pennsylvania a more trauma-informed state.

The Wolf administration says its departments need to consider how traumatic childhood or other experiences will affect how people access state services.

The Office of Advocacy and Reform is overseen by the Department of Human Services and DHS Secretary Teresa Miller says, Black and brown communities tend to experience more trauma, because of systemic inequities within Pa.'s government assistance programs.

"The Wolf administration is committed to using our position and privilege to correct generations of racism and mistreatment that perpetuate trauma in these communities, especially as we continue to face a pandemic that disproportionately is affecting communities of color."

What would that look like? One suggestion, is ensuring schools provide one psychologist for every 500 students.

Another, would provide licensed, certified trauma counselors in shelters, police departments and other settings where assistance can be offered immediately.

What you missed over the weekend:

  • Allegheny County reported an increase of 82 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Statewide, cases grew by 654.
  • Seven people were arrested on Friday night after fights broke out at Kennywood in West Mifflin.
  • Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19.
  • Two NASA astronauts are back on Earth after their SpaceX capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Pensacola, Fla.
