WESA Daily Briefing: August 4, 2020

6:00 a.m. - Three Ambridge High School students test positive for COVID-19

Two members of the girls' soccer team and one member of the band at Ambridge Area High School have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from Barry King, the Pandemic Coordinator for the district. All three students are quarantined. The two infected soccer players recently attended practice and the district has temporarily suspended girls' soccer practice. The band has not yet begun summer practice.

5:47 a.m. - Drive-by food distribution in Washington, Pa. today

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is holding a drive-up distribution today in Washington, Pa. The event runs from noon to 2 p.m. Each food-share will contain at least 50 pounds of food. Reservations are required. More information is available here.

5:33 a.m. - Flooding due to climate change could cause toxin release at Superfund sites

Increased flooding caused by climate change could result in the release of toxic chemicals from hundreds of Superfund sites along the Atlantic Coast, according to a new report.

A disproportionate number of these highly dangerous hazardous waste sites are located near communities of color and low-income residents.

Dozens of these sites are located in New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania.

Sea level rise could cause flooding at more than 200 current and proposed Superfund sites in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware in the next 20 years.

The report by the Union of Concerned Scientists says the EPA under the Trump Administration suppressed research in this area and is shirking its responsibility to protect public health. Jacob Carter is a former EPA researcher and author of the report.

“Millions of people of color and thousands of low income households will be at risk from future flooding from these sites. And that’s something that the agency can no longer sit on. There needs to be action now.

President Trump reversed an Obama-era mandate that required EPA to use climate science to assess flood risks. An EPA spokesperson says the current Superfund program adequately addresses those risks.

5:12 a.m. - How autonomous vehicles could help people with disabilities

The University of Pittsburgh will lead a consortium of institutions to study how autonomous vehicles can be made accessible to those with physical disabilities. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the school a $1 million grant last week. The department awarded grants to four new University Transportation Centers to advance research and education programs that address transportation challenges.

