WESA Daily Briefing: August 5, 2020

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania.

Find all of the WESA Daily Briefing posts here.

Editor's note: This post will be frequently updated with the latest news.

6:20 a.m. - Pennsylvania House Education Committee Tuesday kicks off two days of hearings on schools

The Republican controlled committee heard testimony from Pennsylvania’s private schools, charter schools, and families of children with special needs, among other groups.

Sherrie Landis, with Arc of Pennsylvania, a group that advocates on behalf of children with disabilities, told lawmakers she was worried that students at schools that don’t open up in person will miss critical services guaranteed by law.

“If a student has an aide at their school then they should have an aide at their home too, the aide should be able to come to their house,” Landis said. “We are asking for the exact same services that they would receive in the school building to be done remotely, at home.”

Other speakers outlined logistical headaches in planning to return to school this fall—from shortages of personal protective equipment to bus scheduling problems.

Lawmakers don’t have much power to influence back to school plans—Governor Wolf is leaving it up to districts to decide how to reopen.

Philadelphia and Pittsburgh have opted to start the year fully virtual. Many others are still weighing options.

5:56 a.m. - Tropical storm Isaias whips through eastern U.S.

At least six people were killed as Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain Tuesday along the U.S. East Coast after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

Two people died when Isaias spun off a tornado that struck a North Carolina mobile home park. Another person died in Pennsylvania when their vehicle was overtaken by water and swept downstream. Two others were killed by falling trees toppled by the storm in Maryland and New York City, and a sixth person died in Delaware when a tree branch fell on them, authorities said.

Isaias sustained top winds of up to 65 mph (105 kph) more than 18 hours after coming ashore, but it was down to 45 mph max winds as of 10:50 p.m. EDT Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm's center was about 45 miles southeast of Montreal, moving northeast into Canada at about 38 mph (61 kph).

As Isaias sped northward, flooding threats followed. The Schuylkill River in Philadelphia was projected to crest early Wednesday at 15.4 feet (4.7 meters), its highest level in more than 150 years. By Tuesday night, the river had already topped its banks in low-lying Manayunk, turning bar-lined Main Street into a coffee-colored canal.