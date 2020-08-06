WESA Daily Briefing: August 6, 2020

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania.

Find all of the WESA Daily Briefing posts here.

Editor's note: This post will be frequently updated with the latest news.

7:58 a.m. - Pennsylvania Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement is running out of money

The agency is asking lawmakers to support a bill that would raise the state's annual dog license fee to $10. The bureau inspects dog kennels, helps reunite lost dogs with their owners, and reimburses animal shelters for boarding lost dogs.

7:50 a.m. - Five more Port Authority employees test positive for COVID-19

Three of the five infected employees are assigned to the garage in Ross. Another works at the West Mifflin Garage. A Port Authority police officer has also tested positive.

7:42 a.m. - Health Department responds to Lamb's investigation

Officials at the Pennsylvania Department of Health say they've followed federal and state regulations in their oversight of the COVID-19 outbreak at the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County.

Earlier this week, Democratic Congressman Conor Lamb requested a federal investigation of the state's effort to hold the facility accountable. More than 330 residents have been infected and at least 73 have died. The state has conducted 8 inspections at Brighton since April.

Department of Health spokesman Nate Wardle says "plans of correction were submitted by the operators and accepted by the department," according to the Beaver County Times.

7:00 a.m. - Group of Black women say PPS Superintendent should leave

The group Black Women For A Better Education demand transformational change.

When Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Hamlet was hired in 2016 he called himself “a true transformational leader, not by words, but by actions and performance”. The women in the group say they haven’t seen that. In June, 55 women signed a letter asking the board to not renew Hamlet’s contract at the end of the school year. Now, they say they plan to run a slate of school board candidates in the 2021 election.

