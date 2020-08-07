WESA Daily Briefing: August 7, 2020

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania.

5:22 a.m. - Penn State employees say the school isn't ready for a return to campus

A newly formed group called the Coalition for a Just University at Penn State hosted an online rally Wednesday, questioning the university’s plans for an in-person fall semester in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group wants the university to provide COVID-19 testing to all faculty, students and staff, publicly say staff can work remotely and give faculty control over whether they teach in-person. They're also calling for a guarantee that all full-time faculty and staff will keep their jobs and benefits in 2020-21.

Associate professor Sarah Townsend, who led the meeting, said she is concerned that if a student tests positive, in-person instructors and classmates will not be notified.

A university spokesman said when physical distancing is maintained, faculty and students are not considered close contacts. He said if a student gives permission to share that they have tested postive for COVID-19, the university will do that.

